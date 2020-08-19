SME Announces Call for Papers for Special Issue on Smart and Resilient Manufacturing

SME's "Journal of Manufacturing Systems," first published in 1982, focuses on manufacturing systems comprised of products, equipment, people, information, control and support. The journal will begin accepting paper submissions on Sept. 1.

"The published papers in this special issue will help manufacturers increase their use of automation and other smart technologies to avoid any potential productivity losses," said Dave O'Neil, vice president of SME Media. "With its longstanding publication history and unique focus, JMS will provide the right exposure and platform to publicize and share this timely research."

Paper topics:

Success case studies of manufacturing firms in the COVID-19 pandemic

Case studies in the design and deployment of a nimble manufacturing system

Horizontal and vertical integration for resilient manufacturing

Flexible, reconfigurable and adaptable production systems

Manufacturing systems coping with uncertainties in demands and disruptions in global supply chains

Cyber-physical social production systems

Digitalization, big data analytics for resilient manufacturing

Additive and rapid manufacturing as a resilient manufacturing method

Innovative adaption of human-machine interface and communication technologies

Workforce re-training, re-skilling and re-deployment for manufacturers

SME will only accept original manuscripts. Final paper selection will take place after the peer-review process has been completed. Additional details can be found at sme.org/journals.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

