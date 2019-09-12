SME Announces Election Results; Industry, Academic Leaders Assume Roles on Board and Member Council

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SME announced its 2019 election results for six international directors and four Member Council representatives. SME's eligible voting members selected these 10 industry and academic leaders.

"We look forward to working with our new and returning volunteers," said Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., SME executive director and CEO. "Their expertise and guidance will influence SME's strategic direction and member engagement initiatives for many years."

2020 SME International Directors:

Jeffrey A. Abell , FSME, CMfgE, PE, General Motors, Warren, Michigan

, FSME, CMfgE, PE, General Motors, Winston F. Erevelles, PhD, St. Mary's University, San Antonio

Robert W. Ivester , PhD, FSME, Department of Energy, Washington , District of Columbia

, PhD, FSME, Department of Energy, , Lonnie J. Love , PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

, PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Dean S. Phillips , LINK Systems, Nashville

, LINK Systems, James W. Schlusemann , Prosperia International, Aurora, Illinois

2020 SME Member Council Representatives:

Vesna Cota , Tyco Electronics Canada ULC, Markham, Ontario (retired)

, Tyco Electronics Canada ULC, Jennifer C. Fielding , PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory, Liberty Township, Ohio

, PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory, William R. "Will" Sniadack, Metso Flow Control USA , Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

, Michael R. Watson , LSME, CMfgE, Flanders Corp., Winterville, North Carolina (retired)

Roles and Terms

SME's Board of Directors play a critical, strategic role as the governing body of the organization; the Member Council oversees membership engagement, retention and recruitment efforts. Both positions were elected for two-year terms beginning January 2020.

Application Deadlines

SME is accepting applications for 2021-22 international directors and Member Council representatives. Apply by Feb. 1, 2020, at connect.sme.org/structure.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 87 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

