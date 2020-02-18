SME Announces Insights on Additive Manufacturing for Investors by Wohlers Associates at RAPID + TCT 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SME and the TCT Group, the producers of RAPID+TCT, North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing event, announced today an exclusive dinner for investors at RAPID + TCT 2020, conducted by Wohlers Associates, Inc. The Wohlers Associates Investor Dinner sponsored by RAPID + TCT will give investors unique and valuable insight and perspective into the additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing market and industry.

The evening will begin with fine wine and cocktails, followed by a briefing from Terry Wohlers, principal consultant, president, and founder of Wohlers Associates. Also speaking are Brian Drab, research analyst and partner at William Blair & Company, and Arno Held, chief venture officer at AM Ventures. A special panel consisting of the following CEOs will provide commentary on strategies and the future of AM:

Ellen Kullman , CEO of Carbon

, CEO of Carbon Maxim Lobovsky , CEO of Formlabs

, CEO of Formlabs Ramon Pastor , head of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP

, head of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing, HP Ric Fulop , CEO of Desktop Metal

"We at SME are thrilled to partner with Wohlers Associates to offer investors this exclusive opportunity," said Maria Conrado, RAPID + TCT event manager at SME. "Connecting the investment community with the best thinking in the industry is core to our mission to serve the additive manufacturing community, and Terry Wohlers' insights are invaluable to knowing where this industry is headed."

"Getting sound information on AM and 3D printing is more important now than ever, considering the amount of money involved," said Terry Wohlers. "Navigating the landscape and cutting through the noise created by so many new companies and products can be mind-numbing. Our company works hard to filter the chaff and deliver the gold so stakeholders can make the best possible decisions."

Wohlers Associates has tracked nearly $1.5 billion in AM-related investments, resulting in unmatched insight. Much of it has come from information requested from hundreds of AM system and material producers, service providers, government agencies, researchers, and industry experts for publication in Wohlers Report 2020. Key findings from the new report will be shared at the Investor Dinner.

Those who attend the event will receive Wohlers Report 2020 as a part of the registration fee. It has served as the undisputed industry-leading report on AM for 24 consecutive years. "For those unfamiliar with this technology or looking for details on the players, markets, applications, and forecasts, I recommend the industry's 'bible' from Wohlers Associates," stated Mark Mills, columnist for Forbes.

Details on the Investor Dinner are available at this web page.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

About RAPID + TCT

Celebrating its 30th year in 2020, RAPID + TCT has defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. The two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and Rapid News Group, have teamed up to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection technologies. For more information, please visit rapid3devent.com.

About Wohlers Associates, Inc.

The company offers an unparalleled window into additive manufacturing and 3D printing. The independent consulting firm of 33 years provides technical, market, and strategic advice on the new developments and trends in rapid product development and AM. Wohlers Associates counts 275 organizations in 27 countries among its clients. Separately, the company has provided advice to more than 180 companies in the investment community, most being institutional investors. For more information, go to wohlersassociates.com.

