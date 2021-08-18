SME Education Foundation Awards Sustaining Funds to Schools Excelling in STEM/CTE Programs

SME PRIME high schools in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin recognized for achievement in STEM instruction. Tweet this

Through the Foundation's Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME) initiative, schools are provided a curriculum tailored to give students hands-on training on modern, industry-standard equipment and allows them to explore futures in manufacturing, engineering and STEM-related careers. Since 2011, SME PRIME schools have been initiated in 63 communities across 22 states, creating opportunities thousands of students.

"Our SME PRIME schools are a model; a unique approach to STEM education and career preparation implemented by scores of schools across the nation in partnership with manufacturers in their communities," said SME Education Foundation Vice President Rob Luce. "Our board made possible this continued financial support for those schools with exemplary performance toward our shared goal: inspiring and preparing students."

Coordinated by highly qualified Foundation education program managers, SME PRIME also encompasses professional development for instructors, summer and extracurricular STEM opportunities for students, and increased scholarship eligibility and access.

Schools receiving SME PRIME sustainability awards were:

Barberton High School, Barberton, Ohio

Central Columbia High School, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

Grand Haven High School, Grand Haven, Michigan

Washington Park High School, Racine, Wisconsin

Romeo High School, Romeo, Michigan

Wadsworth High School, Wadsworth, Ohio

Whitehall High School, Whitehall, Michigan

"American manufacturing needs ambitious, creative, and prepared young people ready to take their place in advanced manufacturing," said Luce. "We're pleased to continue support for those educators contributing to expanding career opportunity for students."

About the SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Since its organization by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation works to bring students, educators, industry and communities together through its SME PRIME program; awards annual student scholarships and conducts the Student Summit Event Series held at SME events in North America. Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org . Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or at facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation .

