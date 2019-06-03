SME Education Foundation, Ford Motor Company Fund and Ford Next Generation Learning Partner with Romeo Community Schools to Inspire, Prepare High School Students for Careers in Manufacturing

ROMEO, Mich., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Motor Company Fund and Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL) have partnered with the SME Education Foundation to make available education opportunities for students of Romeo High School in Romeo, Michigan, in a collaboration formed through the Foundation's Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education (PRIME) schools initiative.

"The launch of this partnership marks our continued commitment to expanding future opportunities for students," said Todd Robinson, superintendent of Romeo Community Schools. "The support we've received from our business community and local leaders has been phenomenal, and we're encouraged by this partnership to better prepare our students and help talented students thrive."

SME PRIME schools directly address the manufacturing and engineering talent shortage by partnering with industry to inform and provide modern equipment, tailored curriculum and hands-on training to high schools across the country. The national program provides students with practical experience, knowledge and skills using state-of-the-art technology and equipment, while allowing companies to support the career direction of youth through mentoring, internships and job shadowing.

"SME PRIME schools are central to our commitment to inspiring, preparing and supporting young people," said Rob Luce, SME Education Foundation vice president. "We're proud to now include Romeo High School students in the SME PRIME schools initiative as we continue to expand the program across the country."

Since 2011, SME PRIME schools have reached more than 50,000 students in 47 communities across 22 states. 84% of graduating SME PRIME students intend to pursue careers in manufacturing, and 60% of those students planned to pursue postsecondary education in a field directly related to manufacturing.

The announcement of the Romeo High School SME PRIME initiative will be celebrated during an event at Romeo Community Schools' Romeo Engineering and Technology Center on Tuesday, June 4. Representatives of the SME Education Foundation, the school, Ford Motor Company, Ford NGL, and state and local officials are slated to attend.

About the SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation is committed to inspiring, preparing and supporting the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists. Since its creation by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation has provided grants, scholarships and awards through its partnerships with corporations, organizations, foundations and individual donors. Each year, the Foundation awards several hundred scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering and technology disciplines closely related to manufacturing.

The organization also administers scholarship awards on behalf of major corporations connected to manufacturing. Additionally, the Foundation's PRIME initiative was created to provide high school students with a tailored advanced manufacturing/STEM education.

The Foundation's Student Summit event series delivers student competitions, technology demonstrations, and guided show floor tours at SME conferences and trade shows across the country.

Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org. Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation.

SOURCE SME Education Foundation

Related Links

http://www.smeef.org

