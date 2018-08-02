SME Education Foundation Names Rob Luce Vice President

"The SME Education Foundation is the philanthropic jewel of SME's portfolio," said Sandra Bouckley, Interim CEO of SME. "Rob's experience and leadership are the right match for the Foundation and its mission to provide opportunity to young people through scholarships and our unique PRIME (Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education) schools initiative."

Luce formerly served as Executive Director of the Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corporation. He has also been Director of MICHauto and Automotive Retention & Growth at the Detroit Regional Chamber. Prior to joining the Chamber, Luce was a legislative aide in the Michigan State Senate and served as fundraising director for a State Senate Campaign.

Luce holds degrees from Eastern Michigan University and Adrian College as well as certificates in public budget management and local government management.

"The role and mission of the SME Education Foundation has never been more important – or more urgent," said Luce. "I am eager to work with the Foundation Board and to team with the staff to further the Foundation's reach, impact and success in support of students and young people."

Luce assumes his new role immediately, starting on January 2.

About the SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation is committed to inspiring, preparing and supporting the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists. Since its creation by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation has provided scholarships and awards through its partnerships with corporations, organizations, foundations and individual donors. Each year, the Foundation awards several hundred scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering and technology disciplines closely related to manufacturing. The organization also administers scholarship awards on behalf of major corporations connected to manufacturing. Additionally, the Foundation's PRIME schools initiative was created to provide high school students with a tailored advanced manufacturing /STEM education.

