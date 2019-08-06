SME Elects 6 to Its College of Fellows
Aug 06, 2019, 10:00 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SME has elected six manufacturing leaders to its prestigious College of Fellows. Since 1986, SME has recognized over 400 members for their decades of dedication and contribution to the manufacturing profession.
The 2019 Fellows — from industry, government and academia — have made technological inroads in the areas of additive manufacturing, advanced materials and processing, manufacturing technologies, materials joining, thin-film deposition, medical devices, machining and smart manufacturing.
"Our 2019 Class of SME Fellows and their respective careers are great examples of what can be accomplished in manufacturing," said Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., executive director and CEO, SME. "They each bring unprecedented knowledge, thought leadership and expertise to SME and the industry."
- Amit Bandyopadhyay, PhD, FSME, Washington State University, Pullman, Washington
- Craig A. Blue, PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee
- Andrew M. Christensen, FSME, President, SOMADEN LLC, Littleton, Colorado
- Brian K. Paul, PhD, FSME, Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon
- Alan I. Taub, PhD, FSME, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Guoxian Xiao, PhD, FSME, General Motors, Warren, Michigan
SME Fellows are a part of the organization's select community of members who, after selection, receive dues-free membership for life. In November, SME will install the 2019 class during its annual Installation & Awards Gala in Chicago.
Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2020 College of Fellows; submissions are due Dec. 1. Additional award information and nomination criteria can be found at sme.org/fellows.
About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 87 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.
SOURCE SME
Share this article