SME Elects 6 to Its College of Fellows

"Our 2019 Class of SME Fellows and their respective careers are great examples of what can be accomplished in manufacturing," said Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., executive director and CEO, SME. "They each bring unprecedented knowledge, thought leadership and expertise to SME and the industry."

2019 SME College of Fellows:

Amit Bandyopadhyay , PhD, FSME, Washington State University , Pullman, Washington

, PhD, FSME, , Craig A. Blue , PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee

, PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Andrew M. Christensen , FSME, President, SOMADEN LLC, Littleton, Colorado

, FSME, President, SOMADEN LLC, Brian K. Paul , PhD, FSME, Oregon State University , Corvallis, Oregon

, PhD, FSME, , Alan I. Taub , PhD, FSME, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor , Michigan

, PhD, FSME, , Guoxian Xiao , PhD, FSME, General Motors, Warren, Michigan

SME Fellows are a part of the organization's select community of members who, after selection, receive dues-free membership for life. In November, SME will install the 2019 class during its annual Installation & Awards Gala in Chicago.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2020 College of Fellows; submissions are due Dec. 1. Additional award information and nomination criteria can be found at sme.org/fellows.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 87 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

