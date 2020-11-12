SME Elects Industry, Academic and Community Leaders to Governance Roles
New international directors and council representatives take office in January 2021
Nov 12, 2020, 10:07 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, has announced its 2020 election results for incoming officers, directors and council representatives. The officers and international directors of the SME Board of Directors act as the governing body of SME with budget authority and oversight responsibility. The SME Member Council, with the SME board, is responsible for strengthening local chapters around the world and formulating recommendations surrounding SME member recruitment, retention and engagement.
SME members participate in the annual election held Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. These elected positions carry two-year terms.
2021 Officers of the SME Board of Directors:
- President: Michael Packer, FSME, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas.
- President-Elect: Dianne Chong, PhD, FSME, NAE, The Boeing Co. (retired), Seattle.
- Vice President: James Schlusemann, Prosperia International, Batavia, Illinois.
- Treasurer: Winston Erevelles, PhD, St. Mary's University, San Antonio.
- Secretary: Vincent Howell Sr., PhD, FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. (retired), Clemmons, North Carolina.
2021-22 International Directors of the SME Board of Directors:
- Edye Buchanan, CMfgT, BriskHeat Corp., Columbus, Ohio.
- Rebecca Taylor, The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, Washington, D.C.
- Albert Wavering, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
2021-22 SME Member Council representatives:
- Gregory Harris, PhD, PE, Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama.
- Teresa Rinker, PhD, GM R&D, Warren, Michigan.
- Phillip Waldrop, PhD, LSME, Georgia Southern University (retired), Statesboro, Georgia.
- Jason Wolf, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.
In addition to the elected Member Council representatives, three individuals were also appointed for a one-year term on the council:
- Zachary Bibik, Vestas US, Brighton, Colorado.
- Gabriela Darras, Caterpillar Inc., Peoria, Illinois.
- Brett Peters, PhD, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee.
SME's new directors and representatives were sworn in during a virtual ceremony on Nov. 12. Their terms begin January 2021.
To learn more about the SME Board of Directors, visit sme.org/board-of-directors and the SME Member Council at sme.org/member-council.
About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.
SOURCE SME