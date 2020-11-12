SME Elects Industry, Academic and Community Leaders to Governance Roles

The SME Board of Directors act as the governing body of SME with budget authority and oversight responsibility. Tweet this

2021 Officers of the SME Board of Directors:

President: Michael Packer , FSME, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas .

, FSME, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., . President-Elect: Dianne Chong , PhD, FSME, NAE, The Boeing Co. (retired) , Seattle .

, PhD, FSME, NAE, The Boeing Co. , . Vice President: James Schlusemann , Prosperia International, Batavia, Illinois .

, Prosperia International, . Treasurer: Winston Erevelles , PhD, St. Mary's University, San Antonio .

, PhD, . Secretary: Vincent Howell Sr. , PhD, FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. (retired), Clemmons, North Carolina .

2021-22 International Directors of the SME Board of Directors:

Edye Buchanan , CMfgT, BriskHeat Corp., Columbus, Ohio .

, CMfgT, BriskHeat Corp., . Rebecca Taylor , The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, Washington, D.C.

, The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, Albert Wavering, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland .

2021-22 SME Member Council representatives:

Gregory Harris , PhD, PE, Auburn University , Auburn, Alabama .

, PhD, PE, , . Teresa Rinker , PhD, GM R&D, Warren, Michigan .

, PhD, GM R&D, . Phillip Waldrop , PhD, LSME, Georgia Southern University (retired) , Statesboro, Georgia .

, PhD, LSME, , . Jason Wolf , Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio .

In addition to the elected Member Council representatives, three individuals were also appointed for a one-year term on the council:

Zachary Bibik , Vestas US, Brighton, Colorado .

, Vestas US, . Gabriela Darras , Caterpillar Inc., Peoria, Illinois .

, Caterpillar Inc., . Brett Peters , PhD, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee , Milwaukee .

SME's new directors and representatives were sworn in during a virtual ceremony on Nov. 12. Their terms begin January 2021.

To learn more about the SME Board of Directors, visit sme.org/board-of-directors and the SME Member Council at sme.org/member-council.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SOURCE SME

