SME Installs Officers, International Directors and Council Representatives
Nov 13, 2019, 12:15 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing manufacturing and educating its current and future workforce, has installed its new officers, directors and council representatives. The new volunteer leaders take office in January 2020.
- President — Susan M. Smyth, PhD, FSME, NAE, General Motors, Warren, Michigan (retired)
- President-Elect — Michael D. Packer, FSME, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas
- Vice President — Dianne Chong, PhD, FSME, The Boeing Co., Seattle (retired)
- Treasurer — James W. Schlusemann, Prosperia International, Batavia, Illinois
- Secretary — Winston F. Erevelles, PhD, St. Mary's University, San Antonio
2020 SME International Directors:
- Jeffrey A. Abell, FSME, CMfgE, PE, General Motors, Warren, Michigan
- Robert W. Ivester, PhD, FSME, Department of Energy, Washington, District of Columbia
- Lonnie J. Love, PhD, FSME, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee
- Dean S. Phillips, LINK Systems, Nashville
2020 SME Member Council Representatives:
- Vesna Cota, Tyco Electronics Canada ULC, Markham, Ontario (retired)
- Jennifer C. Fielding, PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory, Liberty Township, Ohio
- Joel Neidig, SIMBA Chain, Plymouth, Indiana
- Kyle M. Riegel, Schunk Carbon Technology, Waterloo, Iowa
- Teresa Rinker, PhD, General Motors Research & Development, Warren, Michigan
- William R. "Will" Sniadack, Metso Flow Control USA, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- Michael R. Watson, LSME, CMfgE, Flanders Corp., Winterville, North Carolina (retired)
As the governing body of the organization, the SME Board of Directors establishes business policies and strategic direction, while the SME Member Council formulates recommendations to the board related to SME membership's overall recruitment, retention and engagement.
Applications for 2021-22 SME Board of Directors and Member Council are being accepted through Feb. 15, 2020. Candidates are elected by the voting membership of SME. Click here to apply.
About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 87 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.
SOURCE SME
