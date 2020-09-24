SME Introduces New Award to Honor the Best in Manufacturing Training

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, today announced a new award program to recognize a manufacturer for their commitment and dedication to upskilling the incumbent and future workforce. The SME Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award honors innovative best practices in training programs focused on building a high-performing workforce.

While baby boomers with numerous years of experience and organizational knowledge exit the workforce, there is a rapid adoption of advanced technology that requires access to workers skilled in the latest tools, equipment, materials and processes.

SME established the Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award to showcase industrial leaders, and in turn, provide outstanding benchmarks for other companies seeking to build a workforce strategy. Submission for this award is open to all manufacturers in all industries of any size.

"There are excellent examples of companies that recognize the value of investing in their workforce. We want to shine a light on the exemplary efforts of a manufacturer who understands that talent is a key driver for their business success," said Jeannine Kunz, vice president, Tooling U-SME, the workforce development division of SME. "We are pleased to establish a program that acknowledges the work of a manufacturing company that demonstrates an exceptional commitment and dedication to talent development, recruitment and retention."

SME will judge submissions based on the ability to demonstrate the following criteria:

Alignment to Business Strategies

Job Definition

Curriculum (Alignment and Articulation)

Quality of Instruction

Training Infrastructure, Environment and Acceptance

Assessment and Validation

SME will announce the winner of the Excellence in Manufacturing Training Award in early December. To learn more about the criteria and how to apply for the inaugural award, visit go.toolingu.com/award20.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

