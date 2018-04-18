SME Issues Request for Proposal for New, Robust Association Management System

SME's mission to promote manufacturing technology and to develop a skilled workforce is supported through member programs, training coursework and certifications, publications, and manufacturing events. SME also operates the SME Education Foundation, whose mission is to inspire and prepare future generations for careers in manufacturing.

"Our manufacturing mission involves several key businesses and initiatives," said Erica Ciupak, SME vice president, Information Technology. "The successful product and vendor will present the best solution to support the processes and functions of each of those businesses."

The RFP seeks flexible, efficient and robust organization management capabilities to integrate and support businesses and functions that include:

Membership management

Circulation and subscription management for SME's print and digital publications, including journals, yearbooks, special sections, conference and event publications, and product catalogs

Publications advertising

Conference and event management

Corporate training

Certification and transcript management

Finance

Fundraising and philanthropy

Reporting

In supporting SME businesses, the current AMS contains more than 3,000,000 records. Proposed solutions must be designed to manage at least 5,000,000 records efficiently.

Access additional information and the RFP at http://www.sme.org/Association-Management-System-RFP-Final.pdf. The deadline to declare intent to respond is May 1, 2018.

