SME Names 2018 Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers

DEARBORN, Mich., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- SME, committed to the manufacturing industry through promoting advanced manufacturing technology and workforce development, has selected 18 Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers to be honored for exceptional contributions and accomplishments in the manufacturing industry. All are age 35 or younger and represent both industry and academia. SME Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers are selected based on work in emerging manufacturing applications, technical publications, patents, and academic or industry leadership.
"Scientists and professors, engineers and industry leaders: all of these honorees are richly deserving," said Jeff Krause, SME executive director and CEO. "Through their accomplishments and leadership, they're advancing manufacturing and they're important role models for young students and professionals."
Each year, the SME Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer award is named to honor a specific individual's lifelong contributions to manufacturing and SME. The 2018 award is named after 2002 SME President Marcus B. Crotts, FSME, CMfgE, PE, retired chairman of Crotts & Saunders Engineering Inc.
2018 SME Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers:
Yogesh Balajee, Senior Control Engineer, Puratos USA, Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Mostafa Bedewy, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh
Dan Braley, USN/USMC Flight Control Surfaces and Wings Technical Integrator, Boeing Global Surfaces and F/A-18 Program, The Boeing Co., St. Louis
Grant Brandal, PhD, Research Scientist, Manufacturing Technologies, GE Global Research Center, Niskayuna, New York
Mariely "Ely" Brooks, Manager of Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Automation, St. Augustine Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence, St. Augustine, Florida
Christina Fontanos, Production Build Manager, Manufacturing & Quality Engineering Division, Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland
Arun L. Gain, PhD, Analytics Project Leader, Caterpillar Inc., Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
Thomas Hedberg Jr., PE, Mechanical Engineer, Systems Integration Division, Engineering Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland
Moneer Helu, Mechanical Engineer, Engineering Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland
Matthew L. Hilgendorf, CMfgT, EIT, Value Stream Manager, Atkore International, Harvey, Illinois
Thanh Duc Nguyen, PhD, Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering Institute of Regenerative Engineering, University of Connecticut, Storrs, Connecticut
Ala Qattawi, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Merced, Merced, California
Yancheng Wang, PhD, Associate Professor, School of Mechanical Engineering, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China
Changxue Xu, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Industrial, Manufacturing & Systems Engineering, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas
Wenjun Xu, PhD, Professor, School of Information Engineering, Wuhan University of Technology, Wuhan, China
Meng "Peter" Zhang, PhD, Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering, Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas
Yu Shrike Zhang, PhD, Research Faculty and Associate Bioengineer, Division of Engineering in Medicine, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston
Xin Zhao, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina
Since 1980, SME's Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers Award has recognized the careers and achievements of more than 380 manufacturing engineers. Nominations are accepted annually on or before Aug. 1. Visit sme.org/oyme to learn more about the award and the nominating process.
About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.
