SME Names Craig Connop Chief Financial Officer

"SME continues to proactively strengthen our organization and position ourselves to support the manufacturing industry through dramatic change and well into the future," said Bouckley. "Having Craig as our Chief Financial Officer represents our commitment to fiscal responsibility and stability in support of our mission. Craig is an accomplished and trusted leader with both the experience and vision to ensure SME's ability to support our strategy."

Connop, whose tenure begins today, brings more than 25 years' experience in financial management within the manufacturing industry to his new role. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Finance at Stoneridge Control Devices, a Tier 1 automotive supplier with more than $500M in annual operations. Previously, Craig was the CFO and VP of Finance and IT at GKN Driveline Americas.

In addition to management of SME's finance department, Connop will assume oversight and responsibility for the organization's IT function and will work closely with the SME Education Foundation on effectively managing its resources.

"SME's mission to support and advance manufacturing is the same vision I've been dedicated to throughout my career," said Connop. "I am eager to apply my experience to help SME achieve the strongest possible business position, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues."

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 87 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

