SME Opens New World Headquarters in Southfield

"Manufacturing is going through a dynamic transformation, and SME is investing to remain at the forefront of this revolution," stated Jeff Krause, executive director and CEO, SME. "Our new headquarters marks an investment in our employees and the future of our organization, and better enables us to continue our vison of building an inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturing community."

The offices are designed to increase collaboration among employees, with a focus on activity-based work. Large windows around the perimeter flood the open office with natural light and sweeping views that include Southfield's Civic Center Park and downtown Detroit's skyline in the distance. Employees will have access to the Southfield Town Center's amenities and recreational opportunities at the nearby park.

Details about a grand opening for members, partners and customers to tour the new offices will be shared soon.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

