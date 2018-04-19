SME Partners with EnvisionTEC to Showcase World's Longest Chain 3D Printed in One Piece

DETROIT, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- SME is partnering with Dearborn-based EnvisionTEC, a global leader in 3D printers and materials, to launch its strongest 3D printing material ever, showcased in the world's longest chain 3D printed in a single piece. The launch will take place at the Cobo Center Atrium in downtown Detroit on Friday, April 20 at 9 a.m.
SME is also announcing RAPID + TCT 2019, which will be held at Cobo Center, May 21-23, 2019. RAPID + TCT is a leading forum for ideas and showcase of technology in the growing and continuously evolving world of 3D printing. Additive and advanced manufacturing industry leaders will headline keynote sessions of interest and use to all event attendees.
WHAT: Photo/video and interview opportunities for radio, TV and print media
- SME and EnvisionTEC executives and thought leaders in additive manufacturing and workforce development
- The EnvisionTEC Mega-Chain, which is 3D printed in EnvisionTEC's new E-RigidForm material, will be revealed and measured at the Atrium
- Information on RAPID + TCT event offerings, which include RAPID + TCT 2019, RAPID + TCT West, and the RAPID + TCT Executive Summit
WHEN: Friday, April 20, 9 a.m.
WHERE: Cobo Center – Atrium
4420, 1 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
WHO: SME and EnvisionTEC executives and thought leaders in advanced manufacturing technology and workforce development
For more information on SME or RAPID + TCT 2019, visit www.sme.org.
