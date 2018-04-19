SME Partners with EnvisionTEC to Showcase World's Longest Chain 3D Printed in One Piece

SME is also announcing RAPID + TCT 2019, which will be held at Cobo Center, May 21-23, 2019. RAPID + TCT is a leading forum for ideas and showcase of technology in the growing and continuously evolving world of 3D printing. Additive and advanced manufacturing industry leaders will headline keynote sessions of interest and use to all event attendees.

WHAT: Photo/video and interview opportunities for radio, TV and print media

SME and EnvisionTEC executives and thought leaders in additive manufacturing and workforce development

The EnvisionTEC Mega-Chain, which is 3D printed in EnvisionTEC's new E-RigidForm material, will be revealed and measured at the Atrium

Information on RAPID + TCT event offerings, which include RAPID + TCT 2019, RAPID + TCT West, and the RAPID + TCT Executive Summit

WHEN: Friday, April 20, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Cobo Center – Atrium

4420, 1 Washington Blvd

Detroit, MI 48226

WHO: SME and EnvisionTEC executives and thought leaders in advanced manufacturing technology and workforce development

For more information on SME or RAPID + TCT 2019, visit www.sme.org.

SOURCE SME

