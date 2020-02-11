SME Recognizes 20 Exceptional Women in Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing

These women represent a comprehensive cross section of smart manufacturing from the C-suite to the shop floor, and are experts in Industry 4.0, digital manufacturing, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, the Internet of Things, predictive analytics and cybersecurity. The list was developed by SME's Smart Manufacturing magazine, in consultation with several leaders – both women and men – from across the aerospace industry, representing large and small A&D tech creators and adopters, a manufacturing industry institute, part of the armed forces and SME.

"While much room exists for improvement when it comes to diversity in manufacturing, the field is rife with opportunities for those with the qualifications and desire," said Sandra Bouckley, CEO and executive director of SME. "These women are superbly proficient in the basics of aerospace manufacturing – composites, polymers, machining – and their management, and they're anxious to share their insight with others who desire a chance to make their mark in this swiftly expanding industry."

According to Dr. Jennifer Fielding, one of the women recognized and who has been an SME member since 2014, men, alongside women, must play a vital role in championing the hiring of more women in aerospace and defense smart manufacturing.

"The struggles that women may face throughout their career should not be theirs alone to try to solve," she said. "Everyone has a role in creating a more diverse and inclusive aerospace and defense industry." Fielding works as section chief of Composite Performance and Applications for the Air Force Research Laboratory in Dayton, Ohio and is a 2020-21 SME Member Council representative.

A more expansive article that details the accomplishments of the women selected is featured in the Jan./Feb. 2020 issue of Smart Manufacturing magazine.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SOURCE SME

Related Links

http://www.sme.org

