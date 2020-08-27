SME Recognizes 2020 Distinguished Faculty Advisors

Faculty advisors utilize their expertise to integrate real-world design projects into their classrooms, offer onsite research lab experience, sponsor attendance at industry conferences and co-authorship of scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals and professional conferences.

"Our faculty advisors use their coursework, labs and involvement in SME to showcase just how vast manufacturing is and what can be accomplished in this industry," said 2020 SME Member Council Chair Brett A. Peters, PhD, dean and professor in the College of Engineering & Applied Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. "With the advisors' leadership and dedication, these student chapters have continued to thrive."

2020 Distinguished Faculty Advisors:

Bahram Asiabanpour, PhD, CMfgE, Texas State University, San Marcos , Texas

, Steve Dusseau , PhD, Indiana Tech , Fort Wayne, Indiana

, PhD, , Sagil James, PhD, California State University, Fullerton , Fullerton, California

SME provides a monetary award to each awardee as well as a recognition certificate. Additional award information can be found at sme.org/faculty-award.

