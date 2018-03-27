SME Recognizes Leaders in Composites Manufacturing at AeroDef 2018

Composites combine different materials that work together to form, stronger, lighter or more durable new materials. The materials remain an important component of advanced aerospace manufacturing and have been applied to the automotive industry, appliances and consumer goods of every type.

"The composites industry continues to grow through extraordinary research and innovation by people whose work stands the test of time," said Louis C. "Lou" Dorworth, co-chair of SME's Composites Manufacturing Tech Group, and manager, Direct Services Division for Abaris Training Resources Inc. "We're proud to recognize the highest achievers; the true leaders of our industry."

2018 J.H. "Jud" Hall Composites Manufacturing Award

First awarded in 1986, the J.H. "Jud" Hall Composites Manufacturing Award celebrates individuals for their innovation and achievement in composites, particularly solving issues related to production and applications development.

Larry Pelham, senior engineer, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, and a composites manufacturing leader for over 10 years, is the recipient of the 2018 J.H. "Jud" Hall Composites Manufacturing Award. He was recognized for designing, developing, building and implementing the MSFC development facility to fabricate composite cryotanks and upper-stage structures using automated fiber-placement technology both for in and out of the autoclave applications to be used in next-generation launch systems to outer space.

2018 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award (Small and Large Company)

Impossible Objects was recognized with the 2018 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award (Small Company) for its composite-based additive manufacturing technology, CBAM, which is an entirely new process that is fundamentally different from conventional additive manufacturing technologies. The CBAM process is designed specifically for composites. It produces parts stronger than other additive manufacturing technologies, faster than traditional composite methods and with more design freedom, it has a broader selection of materials, including carbon fiber, Kevlar and fiberglass.

Bell Helicopter was recognized with the 2018 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award (Large Company) for its distinction in the field of advanced composites manufacturing. Bell's recent advancements have improved manufacturing efficiency and quality by incorporating advanced manufacturing techniques, more extensive automation, material advancements, additive manufacturing and exploitation of the digital revolution.

Honorees received their awards during SME's AeroDef Manufacturing event on March 27 in Long Beach, California.

