SME Releases Automotive Workforce Report; Challenges and Solutions to be Discussed at the North American International Auto Show

"Forward Together: Developing Next-Gen Talent for the Automotive Sector," a recent SME study, asked leaders and experts in the U.S. auto sector which issues pose the greatest concern as they prepare for the future. Significantly, more than half expect to lose 20 percent or more of their workforce due to retiring workers. Three-quarters anticipate major challenges finding the workers they need to fill positions requiring skilled and prepared workers.

"Automotive manufacturing has always been at the vanguard of American Industry, and we need to again demonstrate leadership in addressing the growing skills gap and talent shortage," said Dr. Susan Smyth, Ex-Chair, U.S. Manufacturing Council. "While effectively illustrating the scale of the challenge, this report importantly offers relevant counsel and proactive steps manufacturers can take to attract and develop critically important talent."

Over the next decade, nearly 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will be needed to sustain leadership, and 2 million positions are expected to go unfilled due to a lack of adequately educated and prepared young people. The U.S. is facing a manufacturing talent crisis — one that requires urgent attention, thoughtful solutions and collaborative strategies.

"Workforce development is a priority for SME, and we want to encourage our industry and educational partners to make it a priority too," said Jeff Krause, SME CEO. "Ours is a competitive, global marketplace – we want to enable and ensure a capable, ready American manufacturing workforce, equipped with the right skills to compete and succeed."

SME will be available to discuss the report and other manufacturing workforce development initiatives as part of AutoMobili-D (booth UA23) at the NAIAS event, an international platform for companies, organizations and thought-leaders to gather, meet, engage and explore solutions and opportunity.

Access the SME report "Forward Together: Developing Next-Gen Talent for the Automotive Sector" here.

