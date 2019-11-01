SMEG and Disney Launch Special Edition Refrigerator, Mark First U.S. Partnership

Mickey Mouse came into the homes – and hearts – of the world for the first time in 1928, through black and white animation as his debut character, Steamboat Willie. Nodding to this vintage, playful sketch, SMEG's popular retro FAB28 refrigerator brings to life a whimsical image of Mickey Mouse as we know him today inspired by the initial Steamboat Willie drawings from Disney.

SMEG recently rolled out a wave of upgrades to their FAB28 refrigerator line, which the new SMEG FAB28 Mickey Mouse Refrigerator will host, including Energy Star efficiency, larger interiors, a Life Plus drawer for extra-cool temperatures, more-adjustable glass shelves, and a Multiflow Cooling System. Starting this November, the fridge will be exclusively available at Williams Sonoma, and at select SMEG dealers across the country.

"The SMEG-Disney synergy is inherent, and we're honored to work with such a renowned, creative company. They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and bringing households together, whether through food or entertainment, is at the core of what each brand stands for," said Paul McCormack, National Sales & Marketing Director for SMEG USA, Inc. "After the success of our initial partnership in the UK, we're pleased to now bring a newly-designed Mickey Mouse FAB28 to the American market."

The SMEG FAB28 Mickey Mouse Refrigerator retails for $2,799. For more information on this product, SMEG USA, and additional offerings, visit www.smegusa.com.

About SMEG

SMEG is an Italian domestic appliances brand, producing beautiful products that combine technology and style for consumers who follow design and its evolution. SMEG expresses "Made in Italy" style by flawlessly combining design, performance, and attention-to-detail. Distinctive appliances are born from collaborations with leading architects around the world. Every new product is, for SMEG, a handmade special, born from a design studio where form, ergonomics, and function have been carefully studied.

