Smell-Proof Herb Case Container for Weed Brand Blackbox Goods Offers Lifetime Warranty

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbox Goods is pleased to announce the introduction of a lifetime warranty on the Vault, its popular carbon fiber smell proof container for weed. The company is a noted expert in cannabis storage, dedicated to delivering innovatively designed products that are unique as well as practical. The company's latest product, the Vault, is the world's first-ever carbon filter stash box for cannabis storage.

To find out more about the Vault and its unique features, please visit https://blackboxgoods.com/pages/the-vault-carbon-fiber-smell-proof-stash-box .

"At Blackbox Goods, we are always looking for ways to add value to our customers. This is why we have decided to safeguard their interest by offering a lifetime warranty on the Vault. We are dedicated to disrupting the cannabis storage space with our innovatively designed product and will continue to do whatever it takes to get there," said the company spokesperson Philip Li.

According to Blackbox Goods, its smell proof case for weed utilizes advanced Smell Block™ Technology, making it 100% smell proof tested against even the most potent flowers and concentrates. In addition, the product is manufactured using special carbon fiber infused fabric. This storage case is suitable for the storage of cannabis flowers, edibles, as well as concentrates. It uses the company's proprietary triple smell filter layers capable of containing all odors. The product has an immense modular internal storage space and can stand up to 50 pounds of crushing force. A Sezzle verified product, the Vault can be purchased in four easy interest-free installments.

Blackbox Goods came into the cannabis storage market with its inaugural product, the Blackbox - the original smell proof stash box. Featuring a high-quality ballistic nylon outer shell and smell proof technology, this smell proof herb container protects potent herbs as well as all types of daily essentials. The dimensions of this smell proof case are 8.7 inches by 7.1 inches by 3.9 inches.

More about the Blackbox can be found at https://blackboxgoods.com/pages/the-blackbox-original-smell-proof-stash-box .

About Blackbox Goods by Kulbi

Blackbox Goods by Kulbi are the experts in cannabis storage. Using advanced materials like carbon fiber and ballistic nylon to bring high functional products with unparalleled protection to cannabis users - from beginners to connoisseurs alike.

