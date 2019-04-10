SME's EASTEC 2019 Explores Sustainable Manufacturing

EASTEC will take place May 14-16 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, highlighting the region's manufacturing leadership and history. Produced by SME and AMT , the biennial event ― now in its 35th edition ― showcases the latest manufacturing technologies and provides access to industry experts sharing insights on how to foster innovation, increase productivity and improve financial performance.

A key industry leader, Marty Guay, vice president, business development, Stanley Black & Decker, will open EASTEC with his keynote on how the company is reigniting an innovative ecosystem to make the northeast a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Guay will discuss the partnership between Stanley Black & Decker and Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed.

Sustainable Manufacturing Means a Sustainable Workforce

This year's attendees will also have access to a Thursday panel discussion that will examine the critical need to build a multigenerational workforce to ensure the success and sustainability of manufacturing. Millions of manufacturing workers are expected to retire in the next few years, and employers are discovering that engaging the needs of multiple generations takes thoughtful planning and new conversations.

"Manufacturers are having a hard time attracting and retaining the future workforce, while also capturing and passing down the knowledge from their most senior employees," said Kim Farrugia, senior event manager, SME. "This panel will explore how companies are finding success in implementing strong onboarding, mentoring, and learning and development programs for a stable, well-qualified and more sustainable workforce."

EASTEC also features a trade show floor with over 720 companies represented in 555 exhibiting spaces, as well as in-depth workshops on key manufacturing topics. Complimentary technical presentations and keynotes are led by knowledge leaders from across the industry. To learn more about EASTEC, view full conference and exhibit details or register, visit easteconline.com.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

About AMT — The Association For Manufacturing Technology

AMT represents U.S.-based builders and distributors of manufacturing technology – the advanced machinery, devices, and digital equipment that U.S. manufacturing relies on to be productive, innovative, and competitive. Located in McLean, VA, near the nation's capital, AMT acts as the industry's voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness and develop manufacturing's advanced workforce of tomorrow. With extensive expertise in industry data and intelligence, as well as a full complement of international business operations, AMT offers its members an unparalleled level of support. AMT also produces IMTS — The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the premier manufacturing technology event in North America.

