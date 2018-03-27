SME's First of Three Smart Manufacturing Reports Encourages Adoption of Emerging Technologies

The first of the three reports, "Smart Manufacturing: A Competitive Necessity," is available now to download. This report discusses the necessity and advantages of moving to a smart facility to survive in our current competitive environment. It suggests first steps to embrace this opportunity to disrupt business as usual and drive productivity, quality and profitability.

"A smart technology revolution is taking place in manufacturing and SME is here to assist in the implementation," said Debbie Holton, vice president of events and industry strategy, SME. "While still early in the adoption stage, companies are starting to recognize that operations pain points can be alleviated through technology — and the integration of that technology — by embracing smart manufacturing."

While only three percent of companies are ready for large-scale deployment, more than half (56 percent) are already in an experimentation phase. Fifty percent of organizations are also projected to lack sufficient artificial intelligence (AI) and data literacy skills to achieve business value by 2020. Adopting these technologies may seem daunting, but it is the only option for manufacturers intent on future growth and innovation. Success by early adopters demonstrates that IIoT technologies add value for facility managers, helping them move beyond data collection to smart manufacturing.

Global competition demands companies join this digital transformation or be left behind.

