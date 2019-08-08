SMG enhances employee experience practice with a refined offering and the appointment of a veteran leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience, employee experience and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, is strengthening its employee experience practice with the appointment of a veteran experience management leader.

Our research shows that the brands with the most engaged employees outperform less engaged counterparts by more than five percent in customer satisfaction and key loyalty metrics, leading to more highly satisfied, loyal customers and two percent higher average comp sales. Furthermore, brands that excel in employee engagement have 18 percent lower employee turnover, allowing brands to invest more in operations and employee satisfaction initiatives.

SMG's unique experience management solution allows brands to measure the customer experience and employee experience in a single platform, which seamlessly ingests multiple feedback sources and provides holistic views of experience data. With a proven engagement model and established methodologies, SMG helps brands link the employee experience to business outcomes and analyze how employee engagement impacts financial performance.

"The employee experience represents one of the greatest, yet most often overlooked, opportunities for brands to establish a best-in-class customer experience program," said Ken White, SMG Chief Operating Officer. "We're focused on continually advancing our employee experience solution to keep pace with the evolving needs and desires of employees."

To lead the employee experience practice, SMG has hired industry veteran Charles Cornwell. Cornwell has more than 20 years of experience, including leadership and sales roles at Gallup, TNS and MaritzCX. At SMG, Cornwell is responsible for driving revenue growth, client success, solution development and industry best practices.

"Over the course of my career I've had an opportunity to work with brands that understand employee and customer engagement is imperative, and I'm excited to share SMG's unique offering," said Charles Cornwell, SMG General Manager of Employee Experience. "By combining a robust technology platform with industry-leading professional services, our solutions helps brands plan, interpret and make decisions that drive positive business outcomes."

To learn more about how SMG helps brands drive employee engagement, download this report to discover five things we learned from talking to more than one million employees.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

