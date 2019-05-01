SMG introduces text analytics data visualizations to help brands uncover customer insights and drive business outcomes

As the customer journey becomes more complex and spans multiple touchpoints, brands are finding it increasingly difficult to effectively manage the volume of unstructured customer feedback. Leveraging its strategic investment in technology, including more than doubling its engineering team over the last two years, SMG has enhanced its text analytics offering to help brands uncover insights and take action faster.

With insights often buried in the data, SMG's text analytics engine processes data across channels—from social media to solicited customer feedback—to provide a holistic view of the customer through the smg360® reporting platform. Available in a phased rollout throughout 2019 are several new features to help brands fully leverage the multi-source reporting capabilities in smg360.

Category trends – To help brands keep a finger on the pulse, the text analytics engine uses machine learning to comb customer feedback, identify real-time themes and surface emerging topics that might warrant further investigation or action.

Topics by region – With brand experiences often varying across markets or regions, these interactive heat maps are designed to highlight variances in perception, where experiences lag expectations and help brands know where to focus.

Word clouds – Designed to help brands monitor cross-channel feedback, this easy-to-read format surfaces recurring topics and accompanying sentiment, while giving brands the ability to go a click deeper to gain insight on specific channels and regions.

Product entities – The volume and diversity of open-ended feedback can make it difficult to categorize and evaluate qualitative feedback. Custom entity ontologies help brands tag and group comments for more targeted roll-up and drill-down analyses.

"From increasing volumes of data to evolving customer expectations, accurately measuring the customer experience requires the right tools and know-how," said Bennett Gamel, SMG Vice President of Product Management. "With a dual focus on technology and professional services, our unique approach focuses on helping brands uncover insights and boost loyalty."

In addition to the features highlighted above, SMG is introducing a company health report in early 2020 that will provide executive users with a high-level overview of sentiment across feedback channels and how it changes over time. With an advanced text analytics engine and more intuitive reporting technology, SMG is making it easier for brands to uncover insights, take action and make smart changes that create better business outcomes.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Arnhold

o: 816-448-4517 | m: 816-214-7783

parnhold@smg.com

SOURCE Service Management Group

Related Links

http://www.smg.com/Home

