SMG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) ("Scotts Miracle-Gro" or "the Company") (NYSE: SMG) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Scotts Miracle-Gro securities between November 3, 2021 and August 1, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SMG.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's inventory levels, debt covenant compliance, and financial performance. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the Company's inventory levels were appropriate, while attributing strong sales to "selling through high-cost inventory," which resulted in "peak selling" and "record" shipments; (2) Defendants repeatedly assuaged investors' concerns about the Company's debt, stating that they were "optimistic we will remain within the bounds of our bank covenants" and "[did] not see leverage compliance issues going forward," and (3) as a result of these misrepresentations, Scotts common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/SMG or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Scotts Miracle-Gro you have until August 5, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

