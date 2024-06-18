SMG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) between November 3, 2021 and August 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 5, 2024.

So what: If you purchased Scotts common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 5, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning Scotts' inventory levels, debt covenant compliance, and financial performance. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Scotts' inventory levels were appropriate, while attributing strong sales to "selling through high-cost inventory," which resulted in "peak selling" and "record" shipments. defendants also repeatedly assuaged investors' concerns about Scotts' debt, stating that they were "optimistic we will remain within the bounds of our bank covenants" and "[did] not see leverage compliance issues going forward." As a result of these misrepresentations, Scotts common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

