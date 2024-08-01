SMG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) between June 2, 2021 and August 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 5, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Scotts common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Scotts class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25932 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 5, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Scotts had an oversupply of inventory that far exceeded consumer demand prior to the start of the Class Period; (2) defendants engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme to saturate the Company's sales channel with more product than those retailers could sell through to consumers; (3) Scotts was only able to satisfy its debt covenants through its channel-stuffing scheme; and (4) as a result of the above, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

