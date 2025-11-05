RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMG Holdings is kicking off its annual Season of Giving campaign with a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help local families in need. Partnering with Fulfill of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, SMG is collecting meal kits to ensure that everyone in the community can enjoy a warm and plentiful holiday season.

SMG Holdings partners with Fulfill to mobilize food aid for NJ families, encourages local businesses to join the effort. Post this SMG Holdings, a 30-year legacy of excellence in nationwide maintenance solutions. FulFill of Monmouth & Ocean Counties is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization recognized by the IRS. Used with permission.

This initiative marks the first event for 2025 in SMG's annual Season of Giving, a series of community outreach efforts designed to share love, gratitude, and joy throughout the holiday season. Employees, clients, and local businesses are invited to contribute by donating non-perishable items for a Thanksgiving meal kit for families supported by Fulfill. SMG will complete the meal kits with donations of frozen turkeys.

Fulfill celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, commemorating four decades of providing meals and resources to New Jersey families. SMG, a woman-owned facilities management firm, is also approaching a milestone 30th anniversary. The celebration upcoming in 2026 will mark three decades of delivering reliable, data-driven maintenance solutions nationwide.

"Fulfill's legacy of compassion, service, and excellence mirrors our own," said Shannon Prato, Founder and Executive Chair at SMG Holdings LLC. "We share a commitment to making an impact for those who rely on us — whether that's our clients or our communities. As we approach celebrating 30 years, we're filled with gratitude to our clients that have been on the journey with us and trust us for business continuity. We're dedicated to paying it forward with Fulfill to help New Jersey families celebrate Thanksgiving with dignity and abundance."

The food drive will run through November 21, 2025, with all collected items delivered to Fulfill ahead of Thanksgiving week. SMG encourages local businesses and community members to join in by contributing meal kit donations or spreading the word.

Donation Drop-Off Location:

SMG Holdings Headquarters

54 Broad Street, Suite 300, Red Bank, NJ

Drop-Off: Mon-Fri 9AM – 5PM ET

Together, SMG and Fulfill are ensuring that the season of gratitude is shared far and wide — one meal at a time.

About SMG Holdings

SMG Holdings is a woman-owned, industry-leading facilities management firm headquartered in Red Bank, NJ. For 30 years, SMG has partnered with multi-site organizations nationwide to deliver maintenance solutions that drive business continuity, operational efficiency, and cost optimization. SMG Holdings LLC offers a comprehensive suite of services, including facilities maintenance (SMG Facilities), fire and life safety (SMG Fire), janitorial (SMG Clean), and HVAC solutions through its latest division, SMG HVAC.

About Fulfill of Monmouth & Ocean Counties

Fulfill, formerly The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, has been serving the community for over 40 years by providing food, programs, and resources to help families achieve self-sufficiency. Fulfill accelerates food security throughout Monmouth & Ocean Counties by leading a collaborative movement that connects people to food and related resources while also addressing systemic barriers to self-sufficiency and well-being.

