SMH Sports & Entertainment Announces Exciting New Partnership Between Woodforest Bank and the Houston SaberCats Rugby Team

HOUSTON, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMH Sports & Entertainment is proud to announce the exciting new partnership between Woodforest Bank and the Houston SaberCats rugby team, marking a significant step in both organizations' commitment to community engagement and sports development.

The sponsorship agreement solidifies Woodforest Bank's dedication to supporting local sports and fostering a vibrant sports culture within the Greater Houston area. As a renowned financial institution deeply rooted in the community, Woodforest Bank recognizes the importance of investing in initiatives that promote teamwork, resilience, and excellence – values that resonate strongly in both rugby and banking.

"The Houston SaberCats embody the spirit of determination and sportsmanship, qualities that align closely with Woodforest Bank's values," said Jay Dreibelbis, President & CEO of Woodforest Bank. "We are proud to partner with such a dynamic and ambitious team and look forward to supporting their journey towards success both on and off the field."

The partnership will see Woodforest Bank featured prominently during Houston SaberCats' matches, with branding opportunities across various platforms, including stadium signage, digital media, and social media channels. Additionally, Woodforest Bank will be the Official Bank of the Houston SaberCats.

"We are delighted to welcome Woodforest Bank as our newest partner," said Michael Sheehan, President of the Houston SaberCats. "Their support will play a crucial role in our efforts to elevate rugby in the region and inspire the next generation of athletes. Together, we aim to make a positive impact both within the sporting arena and beyond."

The sponsorship partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence, teamwork, and community enrichment, reflecting the core values that drive both Woodforest Bank and the Houston SaberCats.

About Woodforest Bank: Woodforest Bank is a privately-owned bank headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. With over 700 branches across 17 states, Woodforest is committed to serving communities through a wide range of banking products and services. The bank places a strong emphasis on community involvement and philanthropy, supporting initiatives that promote education, economic development, and wellness.

About Houston SaberCats: The Houston SaberCats are a professional rugby union team based in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2017, the SaberCats compete in Major League Rugby (MLR) and are dedicated to promoting the growth of rugby in the United States. With a focus on fostering local talent and engaging with the community, the SaberCats aim to inspire a new generation of rugby enthusiasts.

2024 SaberCats Schedule

https://houstonsabercats.com/schedule/

