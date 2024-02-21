SMI Property Management Merges with JPM Real Estate Services

Willamette Valley-based Management Firm Expands Services to Greater Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland-based JPM Real Estate Services has joined Willamette Valley-based, SMI Property Management.

The friendly merger means that SMI will expand its industry-leading services into the greater Portland area, while maintaining all staff and properties served by JPM.

"We are excited about this new opportunity to provide property owners with our wide-range of management services and to help renters find fair-priced, accessible housing in the greater Portland area," said Gabe Johansen, President and CEO of SMI Property Management. "We have served Salem and the Willamette Valley for 48 years and are honored to bring our customer-centered services to the diverse communities in greater Portland metro."

SMI is poised to expand its first-class level of client care to Portland and the surrounding communities in the first quarter of 2024. The merger brings more than 2,100 units into SMI's management portfolio. SMI will now manage more than 5,400 multifamily units from Corvallis and Albany through Salem and Keizer up to Portland, Tigard, Beaverton, Gladstone, Canby, and communities in between. SMI also manages approximately 50 commercial office and retail properties in the mid-Willamette Valley.

"One of the keys to success to this growth strategy is adding JPM's 60 relationship-focused professionals to the SMI team," said Johansen. "For 20 years, JPM consistently met the needs of their clients by providing accountable and personalized service. I respect their customer-centered approach and am thrilled to have them join SMI."

With the merger with JPM Real Estate Services and their 60 employees, SMI Property Management will now provide jobs and benefits to approximately 160 employees. These jobs are a mix of highly trained portfolio managers, apartment community managers, and skilled maintenance teams.

Throughout SMI's 48-year history, it has provided a full-range of management services to property owners – tenant placement, property inspections, regular property maintenance, 24-hour emergency services, rent collection, marketing of vacancies, and financial reporting. SMI collaborates with property owners to prioritize fair pricing, accessibility and equity for current renters and business owners.

For renters, SMI Property Management works with people who are seeking housing to find a home that matches their location, size, and budget requirements. Upon request, SMI managers collaborate with large employers, government housing authorities, and community services to identify appropriate housing.

Visit SMI Property Management to learn more about SMI's tenant-based and owner-based services or to see a list of vacancies and resources for renters.

For more information about the SMI Family of Companies™:

SMI Property Management is an Oregon-owned, full-service property management firm that has served the Willamette Valley for more than 48 years. Specializing in both residential and commercial property, SMI's knowledgeable and engaging management team collaborates with property owners to provide seamless services for people looking to lease residential and commercial properties.

SMI Real Estate is a dynamic, full-service brokerage firm with expertise in commercial, multifamily, mobile/RV park, and residential properties. SMI's knowledgeable brokers represent investors, sellers, and buyers with integrity and comprehensive understanding of the market. Visit About SMI Real Estate to learn more about its wide range of services and properties.

SMI Capital offers solutions to fund commercial real estate investments. With a broad network of equity and lending sources, SMI lending advisors find competitive loan solutions for real estate projects, such as refinancing, cash out, permanent financing, or bridge financing.

SMI Fund Management brings industry knowledge and experience, and couples it with unique approaches to investment and tax advantages, such as its 721 Exchange Program, where investors may complete a tax-deferred contribution of real property, utilizing Section 721 of the Internal Revenue Code, in exchange for membership units in our managed fund.

