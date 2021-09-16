SMi Source™ Serves as the Core Disease Training Platform with Five of the Top Ten CROs

SMi Source fills a critical need in CRO organizations by decreasing CRA turnover, providing consistent training to clinical teams spread across multiple therapeutic areas, and increasing competency in overextended medical affairs teams. For over 10 years, SMi Source's technology-based, science education library has helped CROs overcome the all-too-common problem in learning and development (L&D) of collating and implementing training. SMi Source continues to support the training requirements of the Medical Directors of a top CRO by assembling fully customized training courses in less than a day, thus saving the organization months of time and tens of thousands of dollars.

In addition, ScienceMedia recently closed on a license renewal for SMi Source with one of the largest CROs.

CEO Mark Surles states, "Today's reality is that nearly every CRO is facing an ever-changing landscape filled with unprecedented challenges that impede the goal of delivering life-saving medications to patients. With extreme increases in the number of clinical trials, complexities, and failures, it is vital that CROs fine-tune processes aimed at driving clinical trial effectiveness. We are encouraged to see how SMi Source addresses the need for targeted disease and therapeutic area training that supports foundational and continuous learning for staff involved in clinical studies."

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia e-learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency. SMi Trial™ and SMi TrialD (for decentralized trials) mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas.

