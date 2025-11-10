SMi Systems Appoints Ronnie Andrews of Bethesda Group Advisors as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMi Systems, a leading innovator in single-molecule detection for drug discovery and diagnostics, announces the appointment of Ron Andrews, Founder and Managing Partner of Bethesda Group Advisors, to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

During more than 35 years of strategic leadership in the Life Sciences Tools and Molecular Diagnostics sectors, Mr Andrews has successfully led organizations ranging from Fortune 500 divisions to innovative startups. His executive experience spans global industry leaders including Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Molecular Diagnostics, GE and Life Technologies / Thermo Fisher, as well as public CEO roles at Clarient Inc and Oncocyte Inc.

A trusted advisor to prominent US venture capital firms, Mr Andrews also serves in Executive Chairman roles for emerging molecular technology companies, guiding them through critical product development and fundraising stages. His financial acumen has driven over $600M in successful capital raises and more than $15B in strategic exits.

"Ronnie's proven track record in scaling diagnostic and life science tools companies will be invaluable as we enter our next stage of growth," said Dr Andrew Thompson, CEO of SMi Systems. "His strategic insight and industry relationships will strengthen our mission to make molecular diagnostics and drug discovery faster and more accessible worldwide. This appointment underscores SMi's commitment to building a world-class leadership team with deep expertise in innovation, commercialization, and global strategy."

Ron Andrews added: "I'm thrilled to join SMi Systems at such an exciting time in its development. The company's technology has uniquely broad potential to transform both patient outcomes and commercial returns in life sciences, and I look forward to supporting SMi's UK and US teams as they prepare for market entry."

About SMi:

SMi is a UK/US innovative life science technology company with an automated and high throughput single-molecule imaging platform.

SMi's benchtop platform offers multiplexing and assay flexibility that allows accurate and reliable detection of a broad range of molecule types within a single test.

Established with a vision to bring its platform to every laboratory, SMi delivers world-class results without the need for specialised knowledge and infrastructure. By delivering single molecule data at volume and speed, it facilitates earlier and informed decisions to drive the future of biomedical research and diagnostics.

For more information on SMi's platform and its single-molecule imaging technology, please visit https://smisystems.co.uk.

