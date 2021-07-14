SMi Trial™ "Closes the Loop" by Confronting One of the Biggest Problems in Clinical Trials

ScienceMedia's Chief Strategy Officer, David Turner, shares: "This is where the skills and experience of SMi Trial provide individualized, just-in-time microlearning, along with the ubiquity of modern, high-bandwidth mobile devices for personal information dissemination, solving the "last mile" problem in closed-loop control for clinical trial education."

The European Medical Writers Association states that, particularly for studies of long duration, educational and engagement efforts should ideally be continued throughout the study to support retention of participants. Depending on the needs of the participant population and the study specifics, this may take the form of a comprehensive, multi-channel participant support and communications program, or may be a simple, automated text messaging service that sends motivational, informational, or reminder messages at set points in time.

Turner further states: "An educational program throughout the life of a clinical trial is paramount. SMi Trial's knowledge checks and analytical assessments are impactful to this point by providing an effective, auditable, efficient knowledge transfer solution for complex biomedical information. What I'm really trying to say here is that we don't just build the education so that it can be consumed, we ensure that it's being consumed by every single participant throughout the trial and tailored to their learning needs."

About ScienceMedia

For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia e-learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency. SMi Trial for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD for decentralized or hybrid trials, mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source™ is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas. For ongoing insight about proven clinical trial performance solutions for decentralized and hybrid trials, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn or our blog.

