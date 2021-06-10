SMi Trial(D) Tackles the Impact of High Staff Turnover on Decentralized Trials and Reduces Common Mistakes

The platform's dynamic training modules effectively reduce the training management burden on study administrators. Tweet this

Developed to minimize start-up timelines and ensure study integrity over the life of a decentralized or hybrid trial, the pioneering SMi TrialD platform is designed to ensure that study staff can be trained and educated quickly. Through concise and targeted lesson modules, new team members can be efficiently and effectively educated on the critical elements of a study upon joining the fast-paced clinical trial environment, whether as a temporary worker or full-time staff.

An executive from one of the world's leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies stated, "I was so excited to have found out about SMi TrialD…Turnover is one of our top challenges. I've been scouring the industry frantically to find a solution like this as we look to launch our first set of decentralized trials".

When asked what makes SMi TrialD truly impactful for new staff, Product Director, Robert Geckeler stated, "As turnover occurs, staff can be quickly and effectively brought up to speed on the study essentials, reducing the risk of mistakes and protocol deviations." He added that the platform not only delivers critical educational content, but also captures training records while handling completion reporting and reminders in a way that reduces the training management burden on study administrators. Platform analytics also give insight into how effective the training was for site staff.

