SMi Trial(D) Tackles the Impact of High Staff Turnover on Decentralized Trials and Reduces Common Mistakes
Jun 10, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia has tackled one of the biggest challenges facing decentralized trials – high staff turnover rates. SMi TrialD, the world's first mobile education platform for decentralized and hybrid trials, provides on-demand training for site and in-home healthcare staff, whether at study startup or as needed to educate team members joining a trial mid study.
ScienceMedia's Chief Strategy Officer, David Turner, shares that "One of the biggest concerns for individuals in charge of clinical trials is turnover, whether it's a change in clinical research coordinator, study nurse, sub-investigator, or assigned home health nurse. With SMi TrialD's on-demand training for decentralized and hybrid trials, we're addressing the impact of turnover head on, and ultimately de-risking trials to keep study operations running efficiently throughout the trial."
Developed to minimize start-up timelines and ensure study integrity over the life of a decentralized or hybrid trial, the pioneering SMi TrialD platform is designed to ensure that study staff can be trained and educated quickly. Through concise and targeted lesson modules, new team members can be efficiently and effectively educated on the critical elements of a study upon joining the fast-paced clinical trial environment, whether as a temporary worker or full-time staff.
An executive from one of the world's leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies stated, "I was so excited to have found out about SMi TrialD…Turnover is one of our top challenges. I've been scouring the industry frantically to find a solution like this as we look to launch our first set of decentralized trials".
When asked what makes SMi TrialD truly impactful for new staff, Product Director, Robert Geckeler stated, "As turnover occurs, staff can be quickly and effectively brought up to speed on the study essentials, reducing the risk of mistakes and protocol deviations." He added that the platform not only delivers critical educational content, but also captures training records while handling completion reporting and reminders in a way that reduces the training management burden on study administrators. Platform analytics also give insight into how effective the training was for site staff.
About ScienceMedia
For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia learning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency across all functional areas in the world's leading life sciences organizations. ScienceMedia draws on its expert team of clinical writers, instructional designers, and multimedia artists to produce training that has a real impact on reducing the highest risk areas of a clinical trial. SMi Trial mitigates clinical risk and decreases trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas. Learn more at sciencemedia.com.
