SMIC Announces 2017 Annual Results

Revenue was a record high of US$3,101.2 million in 2017, compared to US$2,914.2 million in 2016, representing an increase of 6.4%.

in 2017, compared to in 2016, representing an increase of 6.4%. Gross profit was US$740.7 million in 2017, compared to US$849.7 million in 2016.

in 2017, compared to in 2016. Gross margin was 23.9% in 2017, compared to 29.2% in 2016.

Revenue from 28nm grew to a record high of 8.0% of total wafer revenue in 2017, representing a revenue increase of 4.4 times compared to 2016.

Net cash generated from operating activities was a record high of US$1,080.7 million in 2017, compared to US$977.2 million in 2016, representing an increase of 10.6%.

in 2017, compared to in 2016, representing an increase of 10.6%. The net debt to equity ratio remained low at 11.8% as of December 31, 2017 .

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC"; NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in mainland China. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 28 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab) and a 200mm fab in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin; additionally, in Italy SMIC has a majority-owned 200mm fab. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.smics.com.

