SMIC Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast Conference Call

as they announce the company's first quarter 2018 results and take questions from investors on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

The first quarter 2018 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Thursday, May 10, 2018

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, May 10, 2018

TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

8:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 EDT)

WEBCAST:

The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/eng/investors/ir_presentations.php or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/arbytiq5

DIAL-IN:

For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:

(Passcode: SMIC) US +1 845-675-0437 HK +852 3018-6771 CHINA +86 400-620-8038 TW +886 2-2650-7825

REPLAY:

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/eng/investors/ir_presentations.php, along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+86 21-2081-2804

IR@smics.com

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

www.smics.com

18 Zhangjiang Road

Pudong New Area

Shanghai, 201203

People's Republic of China

