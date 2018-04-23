SHANGHAI, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:
- Dr. Haijun Zhao, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer, Strategic Planning Executive Vice President, and Executive Director
- Tim Kuo, Director, Investor Relations
as they announce the company's first quarter 2018 results and take questions from investors on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
The first quarter 2018 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Thursday, May 10, 2018
CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS
DATE: Thursday, May 10, 2018
TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)
8:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 EDT)
WEBCAST:
The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/eng/investors/ir_presentations.php or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/arbytiq5
DIAL-IN:
For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:
|
(Passcode: SMIC)
|
US
|
+1 845-675-0437
|
HK
|
+852 3018-6771
|
CHINA
|
+86 400-620-8038
|
TW
|
+886 2-2650-7825
REPLAY:
Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/eng/investors/ir_presentations.php, along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
+86 21-2081-2804
IR@smics.com
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
www.smics.com
18 Zhangjiang Road
Pudong New Area
Shanghai, 201203
People's Republic of China
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smic-announces-first-quarter-2018-webcast-conference-call-300634300.html
SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
Share this article