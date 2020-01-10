SMIC Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:

Dr. Zhao Haijun , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dr. Liang Mong Song , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director D r. Gao Yonggang , Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary

, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary Tim Kuo , Director, Investor Relations

as they announce the company's fourth quarter 2019 results and take questions from investors on Friday, February 14, 2020.

The fourth quarter 2019 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Friday, February 14, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

DATE: Friday, February 14, 2020

TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

7:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Thursday, February 13th , 20 20 E ST )

WEBCAST:

The call will be webcast live with audio at:

http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ookahtor

DIAL-IN:

For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:

(Passcode: SMIC)

United States +1 845-675-0437

Mainland China +86 400-620-8038

Hong Kong, China +852 3018-6771

Taiwan, China +886 2-5572-3895

REPLAY:

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary , along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+86 21-2081-2804

IR@smics.com

SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Related Links

www.smics.com

