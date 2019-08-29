SMIC Announces Unaudited 2019 Interim Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SEHK: 981;OTCQX: SMICY) ("SMIC", the "Company" or "our"), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announced its consolidated results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was US$1,459.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , compared to US$1,721.8 million and US$1,561.3 million excluding the technology licensing revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 .

for the six months ended , compared to and excluding the technology licensing revenue for the six months ended . Gross profit was US$273.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 , compared to US$438.0 million and US$277.6 million excluding the technology licensing revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 .

for the six months ended , compared to and excluding the technology licensing revenue for the six months ended . Gross margin excluding the technology licensing revenue increased from 17.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 18.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 .

to 18.7% for the six months ended . Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin increased from 37.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to 41.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 .

to 41.1% for the six months ended . The net debt to equity ratio remained low at 4.8% June 30, 2019 .

For the full announcement of SMIC's unaudited 2019 financial results, please see: http://asia.blob.euroland.com/press-releases-attachments/1087261/HKEX-EPS_20180830_003249315-0.PDF

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC" SEHK: 981;OTCQX: SMICY), one of the leading foundries in the world, is Mainland China's most advanced and largest foundry, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 14 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab), a 200mm fab and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm fab for advanced nodes (under construction) in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan China, and a representative office in Hong Kong China.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com.



Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain, in addition to historical information, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on SMIC's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. SMIC uses words like "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "project" and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting judgment of SMIC's senior management and involve significant risks, both known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SMIC's actual performance, financial condition or results of operations to be materially different from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor industry, intense competition, timely wafer acceptance by SMIC's customers, bad debt risk, timely introduction of new technologies, SMIC's ability to ramp new products into volume, supply and demand for semiconductor foundry services, industry overcapacity, shortages in equipment, components and raw materials, availability of manufacturing capacity and financial stability in end markets.

Except as required by law, SMIC undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

