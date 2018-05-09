SMIC Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) ("SMIC", the "Company" or "our"), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announced its consolidated results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Revenue was $831.0 million , and $723.4 million excluding the recognition of the technology licensing revenue in 1Q18 (the "Licensing Revenue"), compared to $787.2 million in 4Q17 and $793.1 million in 1Q17.

, and excluding the recognition of the technology licensing revenue in 1Q18 (the "Licensing Revenue"), compared to in 4Q17 and in 1Q17. Gross profit was $220.2 million , and $112.6 million excluding the effect of the Licensing Revenue in 1Q18, compared to $148.5 million in 4Q17 and $220.8 million in 1Q17.

, and excluding the effect of the Licensing Revenue in 1Q18, compared to in 4Q17 and in 1Q17. Gross margin was 26.5%, and 15.6% excluding the effect of the Licensing Revenue in 1Q18, compared to 18.9% in 4Q17 and 27.8% in 1Q17.

Second Quarter 2018 Guidance

The following statements are forward looking statements based on current expectations and involved risks and uncertainties, some of which are set forth under "Safe Harbor Statements" below. The Company expects:

Revenue to increase by 7% to 9% QoQ, including the forecast to recognize the technology licensing revenue estimated at $56 million .

. Gross margin to range from 23% to 25%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding, gain or loss on the disposal of machinery and equipment and gain from the disposal of living quarters, to range from $227 million to $233 million .

to . Non-controlling interests of our majority-owned subsidiaries to range from positive $17 million to positive $19 million (losses to be borne by non-controlling interests).

Dr. Zhao HaiJun and Dr. Liang Mong Song, SMIC's Co-Chief Executive Officers commented, "SMIC is undergoing a period of transition. We are confronting many challenges; however, through the efforts of the past quarter, we are pleased that things are looking better than originally expected, with customer demand picking up, utilizations rebounding, and encouraging progress on R&D and business platform development.

Our revenue in the first quarter from the China region grew 28% sequentially and 40% year over year, and when excluding the technology license revenue, the China region grew 2% sequentially and 11% year over year. We work to develop our business platforms into comprehensive service offerings in areas that are aligned with meaningful opportunities stemming from the China market.

Meanwhile, we accelerate the development of our technology, aiming to build up complete technology platforms, which integrate competitive technology, ready-to-use IP, and comprehensive design services, in order to increase competitiveness and capture the needs of customers."

To see the complete results including financial tables, please click here: http://www.smics.com/pdf/2018_q1_earnings%20release_en.pdf

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Date: May 10, 2018

Time: 8:30 a.m. Beijing time

Dial-in numbers and pass code:

China +86 400-620-8038 (Pass code: SMIC) Hong Kong +852 3018-6771 (Pass code: SMIC) Taiwan +886 2-2650-7825 (Pass code: SMIC) United States, New York +1 845-675-0437 (Pass code: SMIC)

The call will be webcast live with audio at http://www.smics.com/eng/investors/ir_presentations.php or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/arbytiq5.

An archived version of the webcast, along with an electronic copy of this news release will be available on the SMIC website for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC"; NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in mainland China. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 28 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab) and a 200mm fab in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a 200mm fab in Shenzhen; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; a 200mm fab in Tianjin and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin; additionally, in Italy SMIC has a majority-owned 200mm fab. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, and a representative office in Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

(Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)

This press release contains, in addition to historical information, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements under "Second Quarter 2018 Guidance", "CapEx Summary" and the statements contained in the quotes of our Co-Chief Executive Officers are based on SMIC's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. SMIC uses words like "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target" and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of SMIC's senior management and involve significant risks, both known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SMIC's actual performance, financial condition or results of operations to be materially different from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor industry, intense competition in the semiconductor industry, SMIC's reliance on a small number of customers, timely wafer acceptance by SMIC's customers, timely introduction of new technologies, SMIC's ability to ramp new products into volume, supply and demand for semiconductor foundry services, industry overcapacity, shortages in equipment, components and raw materials, availability of manufacturing capacity, financial stability in end markets, orders or judgments from pending litigation, intensive intellectual property litigation in semiconductor industry, general economic conditions and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

In addition to the information contained in this press release, you should also consider the information contained in our other filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2018, especially in the "Risk Factors" section and such other documents that we may file with the SEC or The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited ("SEHK") from time to time, including current reports on Form 6-K. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated or, if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, SMIC undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("non-GAAP") Financial Measures

To supplement SMIC's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with IFRS, SMIC uses in this press release non-GAAP measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude finance cost, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefits and expenses, the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding, gain or loss on the disposal of machinery and equipment and gain from the disposal of living quarters. This earnings release also includes second quarter 2018 guidance for non-GAAP operating expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. This earnings release includes EBITDA, EBITDA margin and non-GAAP operating expenses which consist of total operating expenses as adjusted to exclude the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding, gain or loss on the disposal of machinery and equipment and gain from the disposal of living quarters. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, and should be read only in conjunction with the Group's financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Group's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

SMIC believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' and management's comparisons to SMIC's historical performance. The Group's management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand, manage and evaluate the Group's business and make financial and operational decisions.

The accompanying table has more information and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because the effect of these adjustment items excluded for the purpose of non-GAAP operating expenses guidance are subject to some unpredictable conditions that cannot be estimated with reasonable certainty.

SMIC has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. The annual report is available on our website at www.smics.com. In addition, all SMIC ADR holders have the ability, upon request, to receive a hard copy of our complete audited financials free of charge.

