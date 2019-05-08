SMIC Reports 2019 First Quarter Results

All currency figures stated in this report are in US Dollars unless stated otherwise.

The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) (SEHK: 981) ("SMIC", the "Company" or "our"), one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, today announced its consolidated results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

2019 First Quarter Highlights

Revenue was $668.9 million in 1Q19, compared to $787.6 million in 4Q18 and $831.0 million in 1Q18. Excluding the recognition of the technology licensing revenue (the "Licensing Revenue"), revenue was $668.9 million in 1Q19, compared to $787.6 million in 4Q18 and $723.4 million in 1Q18.

Second Quarter 2019 Guidance:

The following statements are forward looking statements based on current expectations and involved risks and uncertainties, some of which are set forth under "Safe Harbor Statements" below. The Company expects:

Revenue to increase by 17% to 19% QoQ.

Gross margin to range from 18% to 20%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding, impairment loss of tangible and intangible assets, gain or loss on the disposal of machinery and equipment and gain from the disposal of living quarters, to range from $269 million to $273 million.

Non-controlling interests of our majority-owned subsidiaries to range from positive $34 million to positive $36 million (losses to be borne by non-controlling interests).

Dr. Zhao Haijun and Dr. Liang Mong Song, SMIC's Co-Chief Executive Officers commented, "For the past two years, SMIC was in a period of transition. Through optimization and reformation, we enhanced our capability and accelerated R&D significantly. We have been building up competency and competitiveness to accelerate our pace and catch up with the new trends in the industry, meet the needs of the upcoming market opportunities, emerge from the transitional period and accelerate our growth."

Dr. Zhao said, "Looking at 2019, the first quarter seems to be the bottom for us, as the inventory adjustment cycle is coming to an end and new mature technology platforms that SMIC worked hard to prepare are also ready. New applications such as analog power management, and CMOS RF for Internet of Things will drive revenue growth. Revenue in the second quarter is expected to increase by 17% to 19% quarter over quarter."

Dr. Liang said, "Our FinFET technology R&D is progressing smoothly, as our 12nm is entering customer engagement, and the research and development of our next generation of FinFET is progressing well based on our accumulated technology development. The construction of SMIC South FinFET Fab was completed successfully, and we have begun capacity deployment. We will prepare ourselves to be ready for rapid transitions in customer technology migration to face the ever-changing industry environment."

Conference Call / Webcast Announcement

Date: May 9, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Beijing time

About SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC";NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981), one of the leading foundries in the world, is Mainland China's largest foundry in scale, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 28 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab) and a 200mm fab in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin; additionally, in Italy SMIC has a majority-owned 200mm fab. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, and a representative office in Hong Kong.

SMIC has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. The annual report is available on our website at www.smics.com. In addition, all SMIC ADR holders have the ability, upon request, to receive a hard copy of our complete audited financials free of charge.

For more information, please visit www.smics.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

(Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)

This press release contains, in addition to historical information, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on SMIC's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. SMIC uses words like "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target" and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting judgment of SMIC's senior management and involve significant risks, both known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SMIC's actual performance, financial condition or results of operations to be materially different from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor industry, intense competition, timely wafer acceptance by SMIC's customers, bad debt risk, timely introduction of new technologies, SMIC's ability to ramp new products into volume, supply and demand for semiconductor foundry services, industry overcapacity, shortages in equipment, components and raw materials, availability of manufacturing capacity and financial stability in end markets.

In addition to the information contained in this press release, you should also consider the information contained in our other filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2019, especially in the "Risk Factors" section and such other documents that we may file with the SEC or The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited ("SEHK") from time to time, including current reports on Form 6-K. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated or, if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, SMIC undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("non-GAAP") Financial Measures

To supplement SMIC's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with IFRS, SMIC uses in this press release non-GAAP measures of operating results that are adjusted to exclude finance cost, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefits and expenses, the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding, impairment loss of tangible and intangible assets, gain or loss on the disposal of machinery and equipment and gain from the disposal of living quarters. This earnings release also includes first quarter 2019 guidance for non-GAAP operating expenses. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. This earnings release includes EBITDA, EBITDA margin and non-GAAP operating expenses which consist of total operating expenses as adjusted to exclude the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding, impairment loss of tangible and intangible assets, gain or loss on the disposal of machinery and equipment and gain from the disposal of living quarters. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, and should be read only in conjunction with the Group's financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Group's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

SMIC believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' and management's comparisons to SMIC's historical performance. The Group's management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand, manage and evaluate the Group's business and make financial and operational decisions.

The accompanying table has more information and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis because the effect of these adjustment items excluded for the purpose of non-GAAP operating expenses guidance are subject to some unpredictable conditions that cannot be estimated with reasonable certainty.

