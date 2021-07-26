Smidge Small Batch Supplements® Brand Launches, Offers Customers Premium Products In Minimalistic Form And A Holistic Approach To Health

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to health, minutia matters. That's the belief behind Smidge Small Batch Supplements® – formerly called Organic 3 – which recently launched a line of premium supplements that includes probiotics, digestive enzymes, whole food vitamins and natural minerals. The brand also introduced a more streamlined online shopping experience at GetSmidge.com.

For more than 10 years, Organic 3 has provided consumers with high-quality, premium supplements that helped maximize the absorption of nutrients by supporting healthy digestion. Now, the company, which has been steadily growing in the last decade, has rebranded its supplement line to Smidge®, repackaging all its healthy dietary supplements, while maintaining the original all-natural formulas.

"At Smidge, we believe that food is medicine, you are what you digest and good nutrition is the root of wellness. Our products complement a healthy diet rather than replace it," said Smidge co-owner Daniel Corrigan. "As a brand, first and foremost, we really care. Everyone at Smidge has a genuine, heartfelt concern for the well-being of our customers and their journey back to health. We can empathize with our customers struggling to regain their health because we've been through it. We have dedicated our life's work here at Smidge to help our customers along their unique paths to healing and wellness."

On a mission to provide health-conscious individuals the key nutrients they need in the best possible form, Smidge Small Batch Supplements promises better, cleaner, proven nutritional supplements by returning to the minimalistic fundamentals of nutrition and a more holistic approach to health. As the name implies, Smidge Small Batch Supplements are not mass-produced. Every Smidge supplement is crafted with the utmost care using only the cleanest formulas, such as honest-to-goodness, premium, real food ingredients clearly listed on the vitamin labels.

What customers won't find on the label of Smidge Small Batch Supplements are unnecessary additives, preservatives, binders or fillers; no common allergens, chemicals, synthetic vitamins or artificial coloring, and especially no commercial overprocessing and cheap ingredients. And a smidge is all customers need.

"We're meticulous so our customers don't have to be. They can be confident that they're getting the right product at the right dosage in the purest form," added Corrigan. "Even though we're a supplements company, we don't believe everyone should be popping supplements for every little issue. We take a more holistic approach. We care about the whole person, and we empower our customers to get back into balance and heal themselves slowly, with small doses of essential nutrients, because a little bit makes a big difference."

Now more than ever, people are concerned about transparency and what they put into their bodies — and so is Smidge. That's why its product ingredients and the finished products are third-party lab tested for potency, purity and nutritional value. Smidge Small Batch Supplements are Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified, too.

The Smidge team continues to listen and learn from its customers, whether that customer is facing a health challenge, wants to nourish their body or learn more. A traditional naturopath heads the Smidge product development team and co-owner Karen Myers is a Certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner. Plus, the passionate and knowledgeable customer service team is available via phone, online chat and email to answer any questions customers may have to ensure the best results from their supplements no matter where they are in their health journey.

THE SMIDGE® STORY

Corrigan co-owns and founded Smidge Small Batch Supplements® with Archie Welch and Karen Myers. All three founders' personal transformations to overcome significant health issues are the inspiration for making their own high-quality supplements, with a different approach.

Having decades of scientific and holistic research and a deep understanding of traditional cultures and diets from pioneering the real food movement, the founders of Smidge Small Batch Supplements made it a priority to know their customers' needs and sensitivities. So, they gathered feedback from parents of children on the autism spectrum, people with chronic health issues and those on very special diets, listening to their desperate calls for help when no one else would.

The result is a line of products even the most sensitive of the sensitive can consume. But Smidge supplements are not just for the sensitive. Due to their clean formulas, they've been the choice of professional practitioners for more than a decade. Biohackers, elite athletes and health-conscious people also use them as an integral part of their wellness routines — but just a smidge.

About Smidge Small Batch Supplements®

Smidge Small Batch Supplements®, a global company based out of Southfield, Michigan, supports healthy digestion by producing high-quality, premium supplements that help maximize the absorption of nutrients. Each small batch is carefully crafted, and close attention is paid to every detail in formulation, production and delivery. The Smidge® team ensures that each product is produced using only the cleanest formula to support robust health and offer users the critical nutrient profiles missing in today's standard American diet and difficult to get from even the healthiest real foods. Smidge Small Batch Supplements thoroughly vets all raw materials, and all product ingredients are tested for potency, purity and nutritional value in third-party labs. For more information, visit Smidge Small Batch Supplements online at GetSmidge.com and @GetSmidge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Smidge Small Batch Supplements

Related Links

http://GetSmidge.com

