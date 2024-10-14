Smidge Small Batch Supplements® launches Ionic Liquid Boron Silica Drops for pure & natural bone and connective tissue support

Liquid Boron plus silica is 100% pure minerals + deionized water with no additives, preservatives, synthetics or common allergens.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smidge® has recently added a new small-batch supplement to their premium, clean line product line that offers essential nutrients lacking in even the best whole foods diets: Ionic Liquid Boron Silica Drops.

This innovative supplement combines the power of two essential minerals — boron and silica — sourced directly from the earth and crafted in small batches in the U.S. The result is a pure, natural, and bioavailable solution that supports bone health and promotes vibrant skin, hair and nails.*

Dan Corrigan, owner of Smidge®, shares the inspiration behind the product: "We're passionate about creating supplements that are not only effective, but safe and gentle. We recognized the need for a pure boron supplement that could be easily absorbed and utilized by the body, without the additives and synthetics found in many commercial boron products, which can be harsh on the digestive system and cause mineral imbalances.*"

Key benefits of Smidge® Ionic Liquid Boron Silica Drops:

Supports bone health : Boron plays a crucial role in calcium metabolism, which is essential for maintaining strong, healthy bones as we age.*

: Boron plays a crucial role in calcium metabolism, which is essential for maintaining strong, healthy bones as we age.* Enhances skin, hair, and nails : Silica is vital for collagen production, which is key to maintaining healthy connective tissues, including skin, hair, and nails.*

: Silica is vital for collagen production, which is key to maintaining healthy connective tissues, including skin, hair, and nails.* Pure and natural ingredients : Sourced from American salt flats and sand deposits, our boron and silica are combined with deionized water, ensuring a clean and bioavailable supplement.

: Sourced from American salt flats and sand deposits, our boron and silica are combined with deionized water, ensuring a clean and bioavailable supplement. Easy to dose : The liquid form allows for customized dosing, making it simple to adjust the intake to meet individual needs.

: The liquid form allows for customized dosing, making it simple to adjust the intake to meet individual needs. Free of additives and allergens: Smidge® Ionic Liquid Boron Silica Drops contain no additives, preservatives, synthetics, or common allergens, making them gentle on the digestive system.

"It's essential that we provide our customers with products that are as close to their natural form as possible," says Corrigan, noting that the water in Smidge® Ionic Liquid Boron Silica Drops is deionized by removing the ions, so the water's naturally occurring minerals do not compete with the boron and silica.

"We always want to encourage and empower our customers to get their nutrients from real food first," Corrigan said. "Boron levels in U.S. soils can vary significantly depending on the region. And modern farming and food processing can reduce the silica content in food. So this is a gentle way to supplement in addition to the fresh foods on your plate."

The supplement is appropriate for:

People who want to support their bones, connective tissues and hair, skin and nails.*

Those who can't swallow pills or want to easily titrate their boron dose.

Folks who want to add pure minerals to their real food diets.

Anyone deficient in minerals.*

"Mag-pies" on the Root Cause Protocol (RCP) who want the safest, purest way to get their food-grade boron and silica.*

Availability

Smidge® Ionic Liquid Boron Silica Drops are available now on the Smidge® website and through select resellers. Each 2-ounce bottle has a convenient dropper for easy dosing and contains a 2-month supply. It can be added to water or dropped on the tongue.

For more information, visit Smidge® Ionic Liquid Boron Silica Drops.

The Smidge® mission

The Smidge® team combs the world for the most nutrient-rich, fresh ingredients. They're committed to using real food. And will never use synthetic vitamins, as vitamins from food are precious and powerful, and Mother Nature is the best source. Smidge® supplements are natural, free of additives and common allergens — and provide critical nutrients based on what ancestors consumed to thrive and customer feedback. As a transparent, founder-owned and managed company, Smidge® aims to change millions of lives by providing pure supplements that restore the body's balance – and support its remarkable healing abilities.*

For more information, visit Smidge Small Batch Supplements® online at GetSmidge.com and @GetSmidge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Dan Corrigan

Daniel Corrigan is co-owner of Organic 3, Inc., parent company of Smidge Small Batch Supplements® and Rosita® USA. He's the creator of the unparalleled Sensitive Probiotic (formerly called GutPro®), which is helping countless others around the world heal and thrive. Dan has given lectures on wholesome food and holistic and gut health. He's held past leadership positions in organizations dedicated to Dr. Weston A. Price, DDS. Dan is trained in various natural health disciplines such as acupressure, whole nutrition and autism nutrition, Feng Shui and alternative medicine. He's also a Certified Body Ecology Coach, trained by Donna Gates. In these capacities, Dan has connected with parents, who asked him to create pure probiotics for their children on the spectrum with sensitivities to the ingredients and additives in commercial brands. He also helped bring the world's only raw Cod Liver Oil to market with the Rosita® family in Norway.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

