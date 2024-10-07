SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging, LTD Announces Breast Cancer Awareness Open House

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging, LTD. (SMIL), a radiologist-owned medical imaging provider in the Scottsdale and Phoenix area for over 40 years, is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Open House at one of their Breast Centers of Excellence in Scottsdale on Saturday, October 19th, 2024, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Members of the medical community as well as the public will be able to tour the SMIL Breast Health site and speak with Technologists, Nurse Navigators, and Radiologists about any questions they may have. In addition, Hologic representatives will be present to demonstrate their cutting-edge breast imaging technology featured at SMIL. There will be family-friendly games and prizes, refreshments, an interactive art installation, and opportunities to raise funds for the American Cancer Society through donations, raffles, silent auctions, and the 'SMIL Bazaar' featuring unique, handmade items.

This event is open to the public and will take place at the SMIL Sue Levy Breast Center, 9220 E. Mountain View Rd., Ste. 214 Scottsdale, AZ 85258. RSVP at https://www.sdil.net/bcamopenhouse

SMIL is the proud Survivor Sponsor of the American Cancer Society and takes the lead in breast cancer early detection, patient support, research, and patient education. Last year, SMIL conducted 65,247 screening mammograms while maintaining a consistent patient satisfaction score of 97%, and guided 1,047 patients through their breast health journeys by nationally certified Breast Nurse Navigators. SMIL was the recipient of the 2023 Radiology Business Management Association RAD Honors Best Marketing Campaign Award for their informative and engaging Breast Cancer Awareness social media series. Our values of Integrity, Service, Excellence, and Engagement drive our business. To learn more about SMIL, please visit www.esmil.com/locations or call (480) 425-5030.

Event Info:

Saturday, October 19th, 2024

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

9220 E. Mountain View Rd., Ste. 214 Scottsdale, AZ 85258

SOURCE SMIL Southwest Medical Imaging