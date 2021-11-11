Smile Care Dental Group to Host Grand Opening of New Paramus Location

PARAMUS, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Care Dental Group, founded by Dr. Wesam Shafee, DMD, is excited to now be open in Paramus, New Jersey. The top-rated multispecialty dental center has experts in all fields of dentistry under one roof.

During Hurricane Ida, Smile Care Dental Group's Clifton, NJ practice experienced mass flooding and damage. The team had to close their doors temporarily to survey the wreckage, clear out the debris and discard damaged equipment, furniture and dental supplies. While difficult, they drew strength from the outpouring of love and support from their patients, family and friends.

Due to the extent of the damage caused by the flooding in Clifton, the team determined they would more quickly be able to provide dental care to their patients by focusing on building their Paramus location – which they had been building for over a year.

This Saturday, November 13th, Smile Care Dental Group is hosting their grand opening event for patients, friends, family and press to attend. There will be a ribbon cutting with Paramus Mayor, Richard Labarbiera, delicious treats and an opportunity to check out the gorgeous new space.

For more information on the event, please contact: [email protected]

About Smile Care Dental Group:

If you are looking for a highly trained and experienced dentist in Paramus, you have come to the right place. At Smile Care, you will receive the highest quality dental care. Their dental office uses the latest state-of-the-art equipment and cutting edge technology, and they uphold the strictest sterilization techniques. Smile Care knows that many people may feel anxious about coming to the dentist, so it is their goal to make each patient's visit with as pain and anxiety free as possible. They view it as their mission to educate their patients about all of their oral health care options, and to help guide them to choose a treatment plan that is most suitable and appropriate for their needs.

About Dr. Wesam Shafee, DMD:

Dr. Wesam Shafee, DMD earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine with honors in Clinical dentistry. He is very proud to have been honored with the America's Top Dentists award for consecutive years since 2013. Dr. Shafee has also served as Clinical Associate of Restorative Dentistry/Faculty at his Alma Mater, the University Of Pennsylvania School Of Dental Medicine.

