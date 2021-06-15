Smile CDR is First Company to Receive Certification of Compliance With U.S. Health Interoperability Standards

TORONTO, Ont., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile CDR, a leading health data storage and integration company, is the first company to receive certification showing compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F). Specifically, the company achieved the Drummond Group Payer and Patient Access Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR®) Application Programming Interface (API) Certification. The Drummond certification, powered by Touchstone, is the only independent testing and certification program certifying interoperability and compliance with CMS Final Rule standards. The certification validates Smile CDR's platform as fully compliant with the HL7 U.S. Drug Formulary FHIR® Implementation Guide referenced in the Patient Access API requirements of the CMS Final Rule.

"Interoperability is one of the fundamental tenets that is going to drive meaningful change in the U.S. healthcare system and deliver greater value for hospitals and health systems," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer at Smile CDR. "With rapidly approaching regulatory deadlines, we are committed to ensuring that our FHIR-based, commercially supported clinical data repository is rigorously compliant with the new CMS Final Rule, and we are honoured to be the first recipient of Drummond's Certification authenticating that compliance."

Under the CMS Final Rule, U.S. government health plans must have a patient access API by July 1 to provide patients user-friendly access to their records anytime they need it. The Drummond certification uses the AEGIS.net Touchstone platform to provide organizations with confidence in fulfilling the CMS Final Rule requirements. It reduces the risk to payers, providers, and developers that their application may not be truly, or only partially, interoperable in real-world settings.

"Drummond's comprehensive testing and certification program combined with the AEGIS Touchstone testing platform for FHIR® delivers accurate, objective validations of the new CMS rules," said Brian Gibb, Drummond CEO and president. "Smile CDR's software marks the first to successfully achieve Patient Access API Badge for Drug Formulary certification under our new program and we commend its enthusiasm and commitment as our inaugural participant."

Smile CDR's expansive clinical data repository consists of seven diverse applications that provide customers with a wide range of uses including better integration of clinical data, more standardized care pathways and eReferral solutions. The variety of applications allows clinicians to easily make standards-based models, giving non-technical subject matter experts the ability to create automatable, visual clinical guidelines and pathways, display extensive patient records from electronic health records systems (EHRs), and secure a human-like artificial intelligence (AI) interface for patients and clinicians to easily access and interact with their medical records. Additionally, Smile CDR also offers technology and integration assistance, compliance testing and delivery for these applications.

Continuing the trend of being first in the industry to bring new value to customers, Smile CDR is currently working with Drummond on securing two additional Patient Access API badges for Claims and Encounters and Patient Clinical Data. Additionally, Smile CDR is also working towards the Provider Directory API Certification to authenticate compliance by ensuring provider directory information is available via the Provider Directory API.

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR is a health technology company that reduces barriers between information and care for those involved in healthcare services with complex information systems. We are on a mission to make it easy for health organizations of all sizes to deliver interoperable applications quickly. Our complete clinical data repository is built around the HL7 FHIR standard used for storing health records. By using Smile CDR, organizations can enable interoperability of their health systems using a standards-based product that leverages the most proven FHIR implementation in the world. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. As an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Accredited Test Lab (ATL) within the Office of the National Coordinator Health IT Certification Program, Drummond specializes in working with health IT developers to test and/or certify their software for use by healthcare providers in regulatory programs. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools, and partnership to the compliance and assessment processes for our clients to feel secure about the ways in which they share their organizations' sensitive and private data. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Drummond Payer and Patient Access FHIR® Certification program is a private, voluntary program and is not approved, endorsed, or authorized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Department of Health and Human Services.

HL7® and FHIR® are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.

