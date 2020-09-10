Smile CDR Selected by Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) as a Preferred Vendor

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP) has selected Smile CDR, the leading FHIR data platform and global provider of enterprise-grade FHIR solutions, as a Preferred Vendor.

ACAP represents 77 not-for-profit safety net health plans through public health coverage programs like Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Marketplaces. Altogether, ACAP plans serve more than 20 million enrollees nationally, focusing on improving health outcomes for economically underprivileged people and those living with serious health issues. The ACAP Preferred Vendor Program provides streamlined access to pre-approved vendors that are uniquely suited to address the safety net health plans' needs.

"Like everyone else in the industry, Safety Net Health Plans have taken up an intense interest in improving the interoperability of their data and assuring that their data warehouses conform to best-in-class standards. We're pleased that Smile CDR has joined ACAP's circle of Preferred Vendors—we look forward to learning from them."

"Smile CDR is honored to join ACAP's selective Preferred Vendor Program," said Clement Ng, Smile CDR Co-Founder and VP of Sales and Marketing. "ACAP members' commitment to serving vulnerable populations aligns perfectly with our company's mission to foster #BetterGlobalHealth by providing standardized data access models that avoid vendor lock in and provide patients greater control of their health data."

In addition to their commercial solution, Smile CDR is also the maintainer of HAPI FHIR, the open source reference implementation of HL7 FHIR in Java and the most widely deployed FHIR implementation globally with over 50,000 downloads a month.

"With CMS and ONC Interoperability and Patient Access regulation compliance deadlines fast approaching, the pressure is on US payers to enable the exchange of health data with their members and other health plans using FHIR," noted Drew Hannah, Smile CDR Director of US Business Development and member of the ONC Tiger Team on Certification. "Our experience implementing FHIR solutions with US payers puts us in a great position to help ACAP members accelerate compliance in a cost-effective manner and leverage our expertise with FHIR to enable more transparent care and better health outcomes."

About Smile CDR:

Recently recognized by Gartner as a Vendor Partner with purpose-built solutions tailored to help payers achieve compliance with CMS interoperability regulations, Smile CDR specializes in enterprise-grade FHIR solutions designed for scale, security, and performance. We help organizations in more than 10 countries including federal and regional governments, health exchanges, providers, payers, researchers, app developers, and others build connected health solutions and products by leveraging our platform and core expertise in health data and HL7 FHIR. We are committed to unblocking health data, using standardized data access models to avoid vendor lock-in, and providing developer-friendly tooling out-of-the-box for speedy deployments that realize the "Fast" in FHIR.

Related Images

smile-cdr-logo.png

Smile CDR logo

SOURCE Smile CDR