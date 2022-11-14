Smile Digital Health and Redox--Better Together

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Redox and Smile Digital Health, two industry-leading healthcare interoperability companies, announced a partnership to make healthcare data exchange easier for payers, providers, and any other organization engaging healthcare products and/or services. With Redox's Smile Digital Health Connector, providers can simplify the process of transforming clinical and administrative data from legacy systems into FHIR® R4 for easy ingestion to Smile Digital Health. Further, payers can take control of member experiences, streamline prior authorization, close gaps in care, modernize risk adjustment, and much more.

Redox moves payers and providers past legacy protocols to build longitudinal views of their members with the Smile Digital Health platform. Redox's HITRUST and SOC II compliant platform unlocks bi-directional, real-time data exchange from payer source systems, 90+ compatible electronic health record systems (EHRs), and numerous other sources including digital health vendors, clearinghouses, health information exchanges (HIEs), and more.

"Healthcare is at a pivotal moment, and we at Redox are creating experiences that providers and payers can rely on," clarifies Redox CEO Luke Bonney. "For the healthcare ecosystem to live up to its potential, we have to ensure that clinicians and patients are empowered. We're glad that Smile Digital Health is a collaborator on that journey."

"Our partnership with Redox is a prime example of how Smile Digital Health looks to move the healthcare industry forward. When we see someone adding value to patient journeys and outcomes through innovation we want to help build on that momentum. Combined, our solutions enhance each other's functionality demonstrating real and tangible interoperability," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile Digital Health.

FHIR® is the registered trademark of HL7.

About Redox

Payers, providers, digital health companies, and other healthcare entities use Redox to produce differentiated experiences for patients and clinicians. Connecting to more than 30,000 healthcare organizations, we provide a composable software experience across the healthcare ecosystem. With our single API, product teams are empowered to build whatever they can imagine. Redox accelerates innovations that make healthcare data more useful than ever before.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, health data fabric and exchange platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. We help healthcare organizations confidently #ChooseOpenStandards with the goal of #BetterGlobalHealth. For more information visit: SmileDigitalHealth.com

Redox media contact:

Miona Short

[email protected]

SOURCE Redox Inc.