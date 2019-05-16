Smile Direct Club Brings Affordable, Convenient Teeth Alignment Therapy to Australia and UK

Pioneer of teledentistry crosses oceans to extend access to straighter smiles

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileDirectClub, the pioneer of teledentistry and North American market leader of remote, doctor-directed clear aligner therapy, announces plans to expand into Australia in late May and the United Kingdom in July. With a mission to democratize access to orthodontic care and straighter smiles, SmileDirectClub will cross oceans for the first time to enable local dentists and orthodontists to provide clear aligner therapy using its teledentistry platform, which costs up to 60% less than traditional braces.

"Like in the U.S. and Canada, traditional orthodontics in the UK and Australia can be costly and inconvenient," said Kay Oswald, president of international at SmileDirectClub. "Dental care is the second largest expense in the Australian healthcare system, and household spending on dental services across the UK has more than doubled in the past 10 years. The people of Australia and the UK are past due in having access to a far more convenient and affordable option for remote, doctor-directed teeth straightening."

Both the United Kingdom and Australia face barriers to affordable teeth straightening treatments. In Australia, braces can cost as much as $8000 to $9000 (USD). Across the United Kingdom, orthodontic treatment for adults is not commonly funded by the National Health Service (NHS), and teens must have serious malocclusions to secure NHS funding for metal braces.



"We believe the whole world deserves a smile they love," said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "Our groundbreaking teledentistry platform and vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer business model were designed to democratize access to an affordable, convenient, and premium smile care experience. We are excited to introduce SmileDirectClub to Australia and the UK, helping millions of people become empowered with confidence that comes from a straighter, brighter smile."

Customers can start their SmileDirectClub journey online* by booking an appointment at a SmileShop, where a SmileGuide collects information and photographs, including a 3D image of the mouth, or by requesting an impression kit. A duly licensed dentist or orthodontist will then create a 3D personalized treatment plan and prescribe a series of custom-made, BPA-free clear aligners, which are shipped directly to the customer. Doctors using SmileDirectClub's teledentistry platform treat customers ages 12 and up with mild to moderate malocclusions.

Customers are directed to follow the simple instructions for wearing their aligners during their treatment without the inconvenience of midday in-person visits to a dentist's or orthodontist's office for checkups. Instead, a digital network of duly licensed dentists and orthodontists, using SmileDirectClub's proprietary teledentistry platform, will remotely monitor progress, saving time and money for customers.

SmileDirectClub's first SmileShop storefront will launch in Sydney's CBD in late May 2019 and London's Hammersmith neighborhood in late July 2019, followed by robust national expansion in both countries through 2020. SmileDirectClub's network of affiliated doctors have straightened smiles for more than half a million North American customers since 2014 using our innovative teledentistry platform. SmileDirectClub clear aligner therapy will be available for a flat rate of 2,499 AUD / £1699. Monthly payment packages will be available in both jurisdictions.

*Interested candidates will soon be able to access SmileDirectClub online at SmileDirectClub.com/au and SmileDirectClub.com/uk. Job openings for roles in Australia and the UK are now available at SmileDirectClub.com/careers.

