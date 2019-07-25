Smile Direct Club Introduces Nighttime Clear Aligners™

"The launch of Nighttime Clear Aligners further strengthens SmileDirectClub's mission to increase access to affordable, convenient orthodontic care and democratize confidence through a better smile," said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "Millions of people want to straighten their smile, but some customers tell us that all-day wear can be a challenge for their job or lifestyle. SmileDirectClub's Nighttime Clear Aligners empower customers to achieve the smile they have always wanted in a way that's best for their routine."

Traditional clear aligner therapy, which is prescribed, directed and monitored by an affiliated state-licensed dentist or orthodontist utilizing SmileDirectClub's teledentistry platform, requires 22-hour wear per day for an average treatment length of 6 months, and permits customers to only remove aligners to eat and drink. SmileDirectClub's exclusive Nighttime Clear Aligner treatment requires 10 continuous hours of nighttime wear through the life of the customer's prescribed treatment plan, allowing customers to have more flexibility during routine activities and interactions.

"Nighttime clear aligner therapy is a safe and effective path to a straighter smile," said SmileDirectClub Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, DMD. "Like any clear aligner treatment plan, patients should follow their licensed dentist's or orthodontist's prescription, which, for this type of treatment, will be for 10 consecutive hours of wear per night. While the average time of treatment may be longer than typical 22-hour-a-day aligner therapy, this discreet and flexible alternative will safely achieve desired results."

Nighttime Clear Aligners are available only in the US and cost a one-time payment of $1895 or 24 monthly payments of $85 per month with a $250 deposit, a price that's up to 60% less than traditional braces. Eligible candidates must be 12 or older with all adult teeth to be considered for treatment by a state-licensed dentist or orthodontist. Nighttime Clear Aligners are custom-made with BPA-free plastic to safely straighten teeth with at least 10 continuous hours of nighttime wear through the life of the prescribed treatment plan.

The launch of Nighttime Clear Aligners bolsters SmileDirectClub's rapid growth following its recent international expansion into Australia and the United Kingdom. Founded five years ago, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the process for getting a straighter smile. Today, the company employs more than 5,300 people, and has helped more than 650,000 people achieve their dream smile.

Customers start their smile journey at SmileDirectClub.com, where they can request a doctor-prescribed impression kit ($49) or schedule an appointment at one of more than 300+ SmileShops or mobile SmileBuses to receive a 3D image of their teeth. Utilizing SmileDirectClub's teledentistry platform, an affiliated network of 250+ licensed dentists and orthodontists review the 3D images, customer photos, profile, medical and dental history to remotely diagnose, and if appropriate, prescribe and manage each customer's treatment from start to finish, without the hassle of scheduling frequent in person visits to a doctor's office. SmileDirectClub ships an all-in-one box containing every set of custom clear aligners for the prescribed treatment plan. Upon receipt of the aligners, customers are required to upload photos of their aligners in, for review by their treating dentist or orthodontist to ensure a proper fit. Customers using the SmileDirectClub teledentistry platform are also required to check in with their treating doctor at least every 90 days from the convenience of their home, office, or wherever their lifestyle may take them. SmileDirectClub provides 24/7 access to Customer Care and dental professionals by phone, chat, and email.

SmileDirectClub was founded on a simple belief: Everyone deserves a smile they love. In 2014, SmileDirectClub pioneered a teledentistry platform that connects customers with an affiliated network of licensed dentists and orthodontists who leverage our technology and tools to remotely prescribe and manage clear aligner therapy. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to affordable, convenient care and empower people with confidence through a straighter, brighter smile. SmileDirectClub's direct-to-consumer treatment costs up to 60% less than traditional braces.

SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group, whose portfolio companies include 1-800 CONTACTS and Quicken Loans. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com .

